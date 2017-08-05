Do consumers want experiential rewards?
In March, Kayla Watters, a Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards member, participated in a fashion shoot in Palm Springs to support the just-launched LC Lauren Conrad Festival Collection.
Her modeling debut came, in part, because Ms. Conrad, the TV personality and fashion designer, was pregnant and unable to front her label. Instead, the brand turned the situation into an engagement opportunity. Said Ms. Conrad in a video, “I really love the idea because it’s a way to say thank you for supporting the line.”
In a column in Forbes, Bryan Pearson, president of LoyaltyOne, said the Kohl’s photo shoot exemplifies how brands are turning to “one-of-a-kind reward-program experiences” to deepen engagement as well as learn from customers about what matters most in their brand experiences.
The trend comes as research from Capgemini Consulting finds 97 percent of loyalty programs rely on transactional rewards, or largely some discount. A survey from COLLOQUY in 2014 found that 54 percent of consumers were unhappy with the reward options offered by their favorite brands but were open to receiving tickets to live events as rewards.
Mr. Pearson cited a few other examples of experiential rewards:
- My Coke Rewards: The service customizes bottles for bride and grooms, offers options to donate points to local schools and holds sweepstakes such as a chance to win a $24,000 home makeover.
- Neiman Marcus InCircle: For Circle Three Members (annual spend – $2,500 to $4,999), a complimentary service tracks down hard-to-find tickets to events, makes dining reservations at top restaurants, and handles travel arrangements including creating dream itineraries.
- Marriott Rewards Experiences Marketplace: Recently, Marriott auctioned off a chance to stay in one of eight tricked-out tents mimicking one of its boutique hotel rooms at the Coachella music festival.
“Important to these experiential reward strategies is that each is sized up to its audience,” wrote Mr., Pearson. “From Kohl’s branded photo shoots to Marriott’s customized tents, each brand uses its program data to develop reward options that hit the relevant sweet spots of its core members.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you see experiential rewards supplementing transactional rewards in loyalty programs? Should experiential rewards be reserved for best customers?
16 Comments on "Do consumers want experiential rewards?"
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
Rewards that “money can’t buy” are always desirable to shoppers! So are the posts, pictures and reviews that accrue lots of social capital to the sponsoring brands.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Right on the money! Create an experience for your customers that they will talk about at the dinner table, that they will post about on social media and that they will discuss with their friends. That’s the way to a consumer’s heart and loyalty.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Consumers are bored with transactional rewards. Experiential rewards offer a break from the routine, are attention-getting and reset consumers’ minds towards participating loyalty programs. More retailers should offer them. It takes some creativity to bring experiential rewards to a traditionally transactional program, but if the rewards are creative and reinforce the retail brand’s core story, they can pay off in increased customer loyalty and may garner some great publicity.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Some cardholders will always opt for the deepest discount and the best deal, but retail loyalty programs built around overlapping offers (and nothing else) risk hitting a wall — not to mention eroding the margin potential from some of their most frequent customers. Bank credit cards tied to specific airline or hotel programs (or offering a broad range of choices) figured out the power of experiential rewards a long time ago. The trick for retailers is to understand that not all of their customers want a “one-size-fits-all” programs and to tailor their offerings accordingly.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
Gift with purchase has been a longstanding loyalty reward and promotional strategy. When an experience is the gift, I think that consumers could see this as an even more valuable thank you, because such a gift responds to higher needs as Maslow defined them. Experiences can be shared or spoken of with others, which amplifies the brand, and since some element of time is involved they may be seen as more exclusive or rare, which adds to their social currency. Gifts are good, experiences as gifts are the best.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I think rewards programs are a good idea however they have become too familiar, with most companies basing them on a purchase. A real rewards program “rewards” a customer for being loyal and some companies do an excellent job. For example, I have DirecTV owned by AT & T. Being a subscriber with either company provides the customer with free movie tickets on Tuesdays. Going to the movies doesn’t make me add channels to my DirecTV subscription, but it does make me think twice about changing services. So creative reward programs with enjoyable offers for the customer is a splendid idea.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Being realistic, retailers need to tier their experiential rewards. Yes you want something for the best customers. Give them an experience that deeply rewards their loyalty, extreme devotion, dollars spent, attention garnered and social responses brought to you.
However, you also want some experiential rewards that are tougher to get. This means shoppers need to make a concerted effort. Make the reward sweeter, but make it attainable enough that you engage consumers. Set the bar too high and most people won’t even try for the reward. Make it achievable and you can have the masses engaging with your retail brand! That’s a winning formula!
CEO, Hanifin Loyalty LLC
Head of Omnichannel Solutions at ELEKS Retail
Experiential rewards are an excellent supplement to conventional loyalty discount/transactional rewards programs. Experiences offered through such programs should be tailored to a specific, focused group of clients rather than the best customers only. Companies can then leverage gathered information to make their future marketing campaigns more appealing to their target audience, thus broadening that audience.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
From all I’ve read and seen consumers love these rewards — as do I! However, not every experience will be desirable to every consumer so it will behoove the retailer to offer some variety in rewards. Should they be reserved for only the best customers? Not all of them, but surely offering private rewards to the top tier can be a good idea if done right. That is, without offending other customers.
And that’s my 2 cents.
CEO, Founder Adjoy
I had a moment a few years ago when my actual everyday self slapped my professional self and said something like, “seriously Susan, if you tried to create trust and loyalty with your friends and family the way you invest in creating loyalty with consumers they would all leave you!” My point is that it’s time for the relationship between companies and consumers to evolve into something beyond “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.”
Professor, European School of Economics
Loyalty programs have become so ubiquitous that it is hard to keep track of them or think about specific ones and what rewards they might garner. For every retailer program, I simply take discounts — ”please don’t make me think about accumulating or using points.”
For travel programs (hotel, rental cars, airlines), I earn points on business trips and use the accumulated points for pleasure (hotels rooms, cars and tickets). I have more than 1 million points/miles on three programs so I could certainly take the experiences, but why? If I wouldn’t buy the experience, why would I want to use my points?
Maybe the promotion of these experiences increases the profile of the program and gives people a dream. But I don’t think in reality of the vast majority of users really use them.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Let’s not forget “real” people — you know, those guys with fixed incomes who like discounts. And let’s not forget that not every manufacturer is in a position to reward every customer in a unique way — unless said customer spends a good deal of money. In the case of Coke for example, that kind of customization is possible because it’s relatively cheap and acts as ever-cheaper advertising and is a fizz in the bucket of lifetime consumption costs. So yes, there is some room for experiential marketing but it’s not a magic wand.
Global Retail & CPG Marketing, IBM
I agree that experiential rewards are a win-win for both the consumer and the retailer. The interesting aspect for me is that experiences for the consumer can be unique, lasting and “priceless” while the retailer providing these experiences can often create them very inexpensively or even for “free.”
VP Retail Strategy & Operations
Experiences and adventures beyond tangible products, clothing and electronics are the most memorable. In fact, the most critical part of a loyalty program is building, cultivating and maintaining a sense of community with your most loyal consumers. How better to achieve that than by offering your biggest fans an experience-based reward that money cannot buy?
I believe there was an old American Express commercial slogan back in the ’80s-’90s — “Membership has its privileges.”
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Experiences can be special and unique. Millennials definitely value experiences, but I think many customers beyond that demographic would as well if the experiences are something that would appeal to them.