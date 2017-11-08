Do Amazon Marketplace sellers need outside help?
With Amazon.com becoming the go-to place for online searches, third-party sellers continue to flock to its marketplace. At the same time, these sellers are looking for third-party help to sell more effectively on the platform.
Swiftwick, an athletic sock company based in Vancouver, WA, for example, recently hired NetRush to help it optimize content, product selection and digital marketing on Amazon Marketplace.
“We view Amazon as a marketing platform and a place where new consumers can discover our brand and learn about our products,” said Swiftwick president, Chuck Smith. He added that NetRush would particularly help its goal “to grow the brand’s reach overall and not simply shift sales from one channel to another.”
AMZBlitz, a San Francisco-based firm started by former Amazon sellers, offers help with optimizing keyword search for third-party sellers to drive higher rankings, using multiple marketing channels to boost sales and visibility, perfect photos to lift rank and conversion, and get started with FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon). On its website, AMZBlitz promises, “We hold your hand for a few weeks after the promotion and make sure your products are on track to dominating your categories. Then we continue to send you tips and tricks on how to crush the competition.”
SPS Commerce, a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, launched an expansion of its network in February to include Amazon Marketplace and help clients manage the rapidly changing order volumes required by online marketplaces.
The services come as a new bestseller, “The Amazon Marketplace Dilemma,” co-authored by James Thomson, the former head of Amazon Services, warns that many aspects of a brand selling on Amazon Marketplace are beyond a brand’s control.
Mr. Thompson, who is an advisory member of Buy Box Experts, which specializes in Amazon account management, said in a press release, “A brand, to sustain solid growth, requires constant nurturing by updating its marketing, refreshing its marketplace optimization, and keeping an eye out to protect the brand on Amazon.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can third-party sellers better use Amazon Marketplace and similar services as marketing platforms for their businesses? Do you see search optimization, advertising, delivery or some other function as the biggest challenge for third-party sellers on the Amazon platform?
11 Comments on "Do Amazon Marketplace sellers need outside help?"
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
If you are not familiar with Amazon’s systems, having someone who is definitely familiar with them helps. This is especially true for small vendors. However, senior Amazon executives have suggested that they will want to deal directly with major manufacturers, no different than the large brick-and-mortar retailers do.
VP Research, Product Ventures
Insofar as Amazon won’t offer third-party sellers lessons in marketing, sure — they do need a little help. This of course opens a new business opportunity for those savvy consultants … will a bigger consultant get into the game?
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
All sellers that deal with large retailers benefit from expertise that fills the gap between the interests and capabilities of each partner. It is a return on time and investment issue, where the seller needs the best terms and the retailer wants the most from the relationship. Both the seller and the retailer are well-served by this intermediary expertise.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
Amazon Marketplace has truly become a “siren” calling third-party sellers. The lure is quickly increasing online sales via a turnkey platform. The danger is drowning in a sea of anonymity.
Amazon offers amazing turn key services for third-party sellers that are very attractive for those without a platform or major web presence. The tremendous growth in Amazon web traffic and delivery capabilities are services that few third-party sellers can match themselves.
However, with millions of other sellers now offering millions of products on the Marketplace, there is no guarantee of sales or being discovered. If there’s one area where third-party sellers can benefit it is how to market and standout from the crowd on Marketplace. Mr. Thompson has it right: “[success] requires constant nurturing by updating its marketing.”
Third-party sellers also need assistance regarding how to protect their brands on Amazon Marketplace, but that’s worthy of a discussion topic on another day.
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Marketing and advertising are important for any business selling a product. The Internet is no different, just the methods. It’s smart for third-party sellers to invest in better marketing and positioning because they only have a few seconds to attract a customer to their products online. However, the challenges remain the same. Today we are bombarded with endless TV commercials and radio ads, most that are completely ineffective. Search optimization is becoming just as challenging in terms of discovering what we hope will be the best way to lure customers. The goal is always to have your company or product stand out. The technology exists for third-party e-commerce sellers to reach customers, but it must also have the right creative that will get the attention of the internet shopper.
Strategic Market Communications, Upstream Commerce
Amazon Marketplace sellers must remember that they are working with — and against — Amazon, or, rather, Amazon is working with and against them. The Marketplace sellers need all the help they can get to do this balancing act.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
As I read this article it made me realize that Amazon may be best to help their third-party sellers be more successful. Sure, outside consultants can help Amazon. But, since Amazon created the platform, why not help retailers optimize it? This is a great opportunity for Amazon. If the third-party does better, Amazon does better. The rising tide lifts all boats.
Founder and CEO, Bobsled Marketing
As a provider of such third-party services for brands selling on Amazon, I can vouch for sustained interest in our services as brands find less and less direct support from Amazon themselves. As other commenters pointed out, while Amazon wants to deal directly with the brand or manufacturer, they are increasingly automating services for sellers and creating barriers for having a dialogue with Amazon directly.
This is where third party providers can step in and help with a broad and deep understanding of the platform. If Amazon continues to cut costs and services to marketplace sellers, Amazon needs third party providers as much as the brands do.
Founder
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
Third-party sellers on Amazon’s marketplace are challenges today in two primary areas — winning the buy box, and being discovered in search. Amazon’s not going to provide them the tools they need to optimize these areas so it makes sense for sellers to seek outside services. There are plenty of examples of sellers who have become more successful with this assistance. After all, Amazon is the platform for them to sell with, not the optimization machine that will match customers to their products for them. They are just providing access to customers.