Source: NetRush

With Amazon.com becoming the go-to place for online searches, third-party sellers continue to flock to its marketplace. At the same time, these sellers are looking for third-party help to sell more effectively on the platform.

Swiftwick, an athletic sock company based in Vancouver, WA, for example, recently hired NetRush to help it optimize content, product selection and digital marketing on Amazon Marketplace.

“We view Amazon as a marketing platform and a place where new consumers can discover our brand and learn about our products,” said Swiftwick president, Chuck Smith. He added that NetRush would particularly help its goal “to grow the brand’s reach overall and not simply shift sales from one channel to another.”

AMZBlitz, a San Francisco-based firm started by former Amazon sellers, offers help with optimizing keyword search for third-party sellers to drive higher rankings, using multiple marketing channels to boost sales and visibility, perfect photos to lift rank and conversion, and get started with FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon). On its website, AMZBlitz promises, “We hold your hand for a few weeks after the promotion and make sure your products are on track to dominating your categories. Then we continue to send you tips and tricks on how to crush the competition.”

SPS Commerce, a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, launched an expansion of its network in February to include Amazon Marketplace and help clients manage the rapidly changing order volumes required by online marketplaces.

The services come as a new bestseller, “The Amazon Marketplace Dilemma,” co-authored by James Thomson, the former head of Amazon Services, warns that many aspects of a brand selling on Amazon Marketplace are beyond a brand’s control.

Mr. Thompson, who is an advisory member of Buy Box Experts, which specializes in Amazon account management, said in a press release, “A brand, to sustain solid growth, requires constant nurturing by updating its marketing, refreshing its marketplace optimization, and keeping an eye out to protect the brand on Amazon.”