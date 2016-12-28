Did social media incite the post-Christmas mall melees?
Fights broke out in malls involving teens in at least ten states on the day after Christmas, sending shoppers fleeing and social media buzzing.
Disturbances, which ranged from minor melees to mass evacuations, were reported in Elizabeth, NJ; Fayetteville, NC; East Garden City, NY; Manchester, CT; Indianapolis, IN; Aurora, CO; Aurora, IL; Tempe, AZ; Beachwood Place, a suburb of Cleveland; and Memphis, TN.
The incidents occurred in the later afternoon and evening on Monday. Some were scuffles that began at food courts. A few included false reports of gunshots. Numerous arrests were made but no serious injuries were incurred.
Among the incidents:
- At a mall in Beechwood, OH, a juvenile was arrested for hitting a police officer after police used pepper spray to break up a fight. A Twitter video, retweeted more than 3,500 times, shows crowds falling over themselves in a stampede towards the exits at the mall, which went into lockdown as police investigated.
- At Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, a video showed corridors packed with panicking customers trying to escape the mall as heavily armed police in body armor arrived to sweep the area for suspects.
- Polices arrested five people at the Town Center mall in Aurora, CO as a fight that began in the food court soon drew in more than 500 people. Twitter users accused police of using excessive force, including dragging a girl by her hair and tackling harmless youths.
It wasn’t clear if the events were coordinated in any way or just coincidental. Police in Beachwood said the disturbance there “appears to have been loosely organized on social media” and police in other cities were investigating links to social media postings. Some smaller skirmishes posted on social media reportedly drew other youths to create larger, unruly crowds in some malls. Similar incidents have occurred in the past on the first shopping day after Christmas.
Regardless, the social media attention helped support broader media coverage, including a lead story Tuesday morning on USA Today as well as Google News and elsewhere.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What role, if any, do you think social media may have played in instigating disruptions at malls? Can retailers and mall operators do much about it?
3 Comments on "Did social media incite the post-Christmas mall melees?"
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Social media is the primary means of teen communication, so it’s natural that it should be used before and during these disturbances, much like unrest that some cities experienced after the police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri. Police and mall operators can beef up security, monitor social media traffic and teach retailers how to respond when trouble starts. Will this prevent disruptions? Probably not. But it could help head some off and more quickly deflate others.
Editor, Off-Price Retailing Magazine
These riots are perfect examples of why parents, local police and school administrators need to be social media proficient. The children’s intent to form a mob should have been realized and squashed immediately. We can’t afford this level of a generation gap when it comes to technology in tumultuous times like these. Many adults can’t successfully mediate their feelings; teenagers must be completely unprepared.
What can retailers do about it? If this becomes a recurrent issue, retailers may need to require groups of young people to be accompanied by an adult. If the violence turns out to be gang related, mall administrators need to collaborate with parents and teachers to monitor young people’s social media communication.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Social media is a place where good and bad things can happen, and this one is just horrible. My question is pretty simple: where are the parents, grandparents, aunts or uncles, who should know where the hell these kids are? Malls and retail stores are targets for this stuff (as if business wasn’t tough enough already) and I don’t see this problem going away, as the crowds are emboldened to do whatever they want. I just hope everyone stays safe.