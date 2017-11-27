Customer data is grocery’s new battleground
The old model of using customer data simply to target coupons – pioneered by Dunnhumby in the U.K. and Kroger in the U.S. – is now merely table stakes in grocery. Succeeding against Walmart’s scale and Amazon.com’s digital and delivery expertise will require grocers to orient their entire business model around customer insight.
A recent Wall Street Journal article detailed how Kroger’s data scientists are exploring ways to leverage data throughout the customer lifecycle and at every stage of their journey. Apps, for example, are being tested to offer suggestions based on whether the customer eats meat or needs help finding recipes for chicken.
“For store managers, meanwhile, a program is in the works to allow them to literally see how products are selling in a given aisle, using augmented-reality apps on their phones that show the prices and sales figures for the products found there,” according to the Journal.
This investment in analytical insight and digital delivery is designed to return food retailers, at scale, to the mindset of the corner grocers of a century ago who knew their customers so well that they could stock what they wanted and anticipate their needs before they came into a store. In theory, the investments also provide a competitive advantage that even Amazon can’t match: the ability to tailor shelves, communications and the in-store experience with a truly local flavor and reach into that store’s community.
Indeed, industry analysts predict that the successful grocers of the next decade will resemble Silicon Valley tech companies more than traditional grocers. Yet the game may be won by long-storied and venerable grocery brands that are reinventing themselves, such as loyalty marketing pioneer Tesco, where Dunnhumby first plied its trade 20 years ago.
According to Forbes, Tesco Labs has up to 50 projects underway at any time, conducting experiments with VR and AR, connected home devices, near field communications and mobile apps. Forbes wrote, “Applying cutting edge analytics and the most up-to-date data is the supermarket’s answer to dealing with obstacles ranging from evolving customer behavior, to facing up to newer competitors.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you believe that customer data will transform the grocery shopping experience? What benefits will be most obvious to shoppers? Do regional grocers have any advantage over national chains in leveraging data on a localized basis?
23 Comments on "Customer data is grocery’s new battleground"
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
I can’t believe that this is some new insight — I’ve been guiding brands to use data in this way for more than a decade. And the data has always been there for those that have known what to acquire and how.
The problem has been one of acknowledging where the value lies. Brands/retailers have taken the shortsighted route: acquire some data and quickly try to sell something with it. Whereas the best use of data is to offer something meaningful in return without purchase expectation and the long tail benefit will be increased sales. Leverage data to create a valuable experience for the consumer and ultimately the consumer will reward the effort with a sale — quite possibly without discounting profits away.
An example of my approach is to take the data analysis and initiate a dialog that gently validates or refines the assumptions before risking the relationship by say offering a vegan chicken recipe or coupons.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
No — customer data will not transform the grocery experience, for three reasons. First, it’s not like this is a new data form — we’ve had this data for years and we’ve had sufficient computing power to make meaningful headway. That we haven’t made that much progress suggests that we won’t in the near-term. Second, in a grocery paradigm where shoppers almost always have a choice of where to shop and are not highly loyal to a chain, having your own customer data is only half the story. Why do I buy some products at Kroger and others at Publix? I know the answer, but do they know? Third, using augmented reality to provide sales data is very cute, but a total misapplication of effort. What more can a store manager possibly glean from that view than an automatically updated spreadsheet with alerts that stock is running low?
Retail Influencer, Hubba
Data should be driving all the decisions that we make. We used to make “gut” decisions because we didn’t have data or we had more anecdotal data. Now we’ve got more data than most people know what to do with. We have reviews, social feedback, surveys and hashtags, on top of all the POS data.
Customer data is transforming how we do things, and makes for better decisions if we know the key indicators we’re looking for. The trick will probably be to be nimble and quick with data and stay away from analysis paralysis.
Regional grocers may have an advantage of moving faster than national chains from a procurement and executional standpoint but they’ll also need to be able to manage the larger data flow that is coming in.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Grocery retailers and brands have been analyzing shopper data for decades and while new insights will continue to shape and evolve the grocery shopping experience, I’m skeptical that this represents some form of significant transformation. I believe these will be incremental gains and refinements.
As for who has the advantage — I say the national chains. In my experience, national chains generally have greater resources and more sophisticated tools and techniques for analyzing and applying insights from data.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I can see benefits using customer data technology to help grocers determine a customer’s needs. But I also wonder if we are losing sight of some of the basic principles that impact sales. The article talks about the grocers knowing their customers so well a century ago that they would know what they wanted. That’s true, but they also knew every customer personally. They knew about their lives, and they interacted with all of them.
The grocer back then was someone in the customer’s lives who got to know them. The more we rely on technology alone, the more we lose that personal human touch, and that is so important for maximizing the in-store experience.
Today we are inundating customers with an app for this and an app for that. Many customers download them at first but soon become bored because there are too many apps to stay on top of and use. So I think customer data technology is an excellent tool but, for a grocer to be hugely successful, they need to combine that technology with an outstanding in-store experience created by store associates engaging customers, sampling, sharing recipes and more to make each visit spectacular.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
You simply could not be more right Art. You said it better than I, but the truth is that all these “advances” are ends in themselves and have nothing or very little to do with the customer’s experience or satisfaction.
Cofounder and President, StorePower
Pulling past purchase data is a given at this point and will not differentiate any retailer from the rest. The next frontier is predictive data. Stores can now profile shoppers based on comparison to other shoppers with similar shopping history and increasingly predict what a given shopper will buy in the future. Stores who make relevant and value-added recommendations to consumers will win; stores who get it wrong will be seen as lacking in credibility.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Mining customer data has become critical for all shopping so why not in groceries? Eating is something we do every day. The real question will be, how do the majority of retailers compete with what Tesco, Kroger and Walmart have spent on this? Even Kroger, as stated in the Wall Street Journal article, is feeling the bite from what they spent on hiring data scientists, engineers and app developers. They are expensive and can speak firsthand to that fact.
Regional grocers will need to truly focus on their customers more than ever before but I think it will be impossible to do that without being able to effectively and accurately analyze and take action on their data quickly.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
This discussion is framed too narrowly. Retailer data is absolutely transformative, but not just to the retailer. More broadly, it is transformative to how digital marketing will work.
Right now there are two big publishers in digital — Google and Facebook — in terms of ad revenues. Amazon is now north of $2 billion in ad revenues without even trying hard! But now, they are offering an ad network from Amazon.com that leverages Amazon profiles — displays deep buying behaviors and is fully integrated across screens. I predicted in a blog that you will see Amazon become the third behemoth of digital advertising because they are a combination of Google (as much product search occurs on Amazon as Google) and Walmart. then one week after the blog Google and Walmart announced a JV! And Walmart already offers an ad network to their vendors. This is the next big sea change in both brand and performance marketing. Huge retailers are becoming publishers and ad networks. And it is all because of the customer data they have.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Customer data could transform the grocery shopping experience — but it probably won’t. The reason is that the grocery shopping experience is fundamentally about a physical retail environment serviced by a rigid and uniform supply chain. Tweaks and variations are possible of course, some that will make a meaningful difference in the CX. But transformation would require a complete rework of the business system — and that will be too expensive and too hard for the majority. Some of the strongest will evolve over time with a gradual migration to new systems — Walmart, Kroger and now Whole Foods come to mind. Others will thrive by serving consumers who prefer the current CX to online or delivery and doing what they do now very well. Some of the strongest or highly differentiated regionals — H-E-B, Wegmans and Sprouts — come to mind in that group.
Professor, European School of Economics
The ability to use and understand data has the power to transform everything. Unfortunately, if a retailer is using the data to “get people into the store” they are losing the value of the information. The data will tell what people want and how they want it. It should transform what the brick-and-mortar store is all about. But it won’t. It will be used by the retailers to try and stop the consumers from transforming and the retailer will lose.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Can data transform the grocery experience — no. Converting the data into actionable insights about the customers and their shopping patterns might, as long as the retailer can then execute against the insights better than their competitors.
Stephen pointed out that retailers will only be able to collect data on their customers and not those of their competitors. If those competitors can use the data they collect better, then they will keep the customers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is bread and butter stuff! As the article notes, Tesco and Kroger — via dunnhumby — have been using this type of insight for years. The only possible exception is for companies like Aldi — where the proposition is one-dimensional and straightforward enough to negate the need for in-depth customer data.
However, as any observer will know, dunnhumby and especially Tesco have had their struggles in maintaining growth and share. The lesson here is that insight is only a tool to aid sound decision making. Actually making the right calls and executing well are the real keys to success.
President, Second To None
Whether regional or national in reach, those grocers with loyalty programs and/or branded apps can very definitely transform the shopper experience, provided they invest the time and talent into understanding from their customers what is most meaningful in the way of a tailored in-store experience.
Locally-sourced product mix, shelves stocked with the most sought-after items, personalized communications that nurture trust with customers, presented at the right time and in the right manner, and a very intentional in-store experience can in tandem uniquely position grocery retail as a destination consumers will desire to spend time and dollars. The key is building trust with judicious use of the new analytics and insights.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Well, I guess we could say that AMAZON is busy using customer data to transform the grocery shopping experience. As for everyone else, there are still too many barriers in the way: as Ken says, too shortsighted a view of the opportunity, as well as too many silos, an IT investment perspective focused on cost containment rather than strategic investment and too few internal skill sets prepared to use the data gathered in any long-term, strategic way.
We just completed a study on customer engagement in retail, to be published in December. What I learned is that retailers think “promotions” are the same thing as “engagement.” And that pretty much sums up everything that is wrong in retail today — and grocers are no exception.
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP
Chief Marketing Officer, Verve
President, Ipsos Retail Performance
Being able to target customers down to the individual is a hugely exciting vision and the industry should strive towards this ultimate challenge. Retailers should not get lost in the journey, consumed by the vast amount of big data that will need processing to unlock this.
Recently I was involved in discussing a similar matter of retail big data with a number of retailers and the conclusion we came to was that they had become paralyzed by the analysis process. Getting back to doing the basics of analysis really well was a much more worthwhile investment of their time.
Nationals will have the advantage; this is because there is a law of diminishing returns to consider. The more granular the analysis, the fewer left in the pot of opportunity and the higher the cost to achieve this. With a national chain, hopefully the size of the opportunity pot will still be a sustainable size to support the costs involved.
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
All content will be data-driven. Content being defined as anything — video, coupons, recipes, promotions, offers, Facebook, Instagram, etc. Data-driven content will not transform shopping, but it will (and already has begun to) transform the shopping experience. Data is simply an integral part of shopping in a digital world. Grocers that leverage technology in a way that will be valued by their shoppers will be rewarded. Those that fail to experiment and grasp the future will be casualties of the digital transformation.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
There is no question that customer data has begun and continues to transform the retail industry. As more retailers adopt the true machine learning tools available in the marketplace, we will see fewer store level out-of-stocks that still plague so many stores of all formats. All retailers, large and small, can take advantage of these technologies to drive incremental revenue by drilling down to “hyper-local” environments and taking into account internal customer data, like call center information, plus external data, like news, sporting events, weather and social chatter to build a more complete view of each shopper journey.
Co-founder, CART (Center for Advancing Retail & Technology)
Customer data is table stakes. And it’s time to ask the next question: HOW can it be used more effectively to transform the shopping experience? Personalizing offers, curating store sets and optimizing the supply chain is used at many retailers today. Taking the customer experience a step further in customizing all content and even experiences will be the most notable piece.
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
Grocers have been using customer data for years. What’s new here is the methods in which they will use those data insights to deliver smarter offers to their customers and help return grocers to the days of old when they knew each customer personally and knew exactly what products they liked best. In other words, bring back personalization that matters and is relevant to their customers. Regional grocers may have an advantage here, but most likely only until such time as the national brands break through their internal data silos and realize they have access to more insights than they could imagine. What do they think Amazon has been doing in the grocery space all this time?