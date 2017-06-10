Costco ups its delivery game for online orders
Costco is all about attracting members to its warehouse clubs. While the company has increased its presence online and even partnered with Instacart on home delivery in some markets, it has kept its focus on that objective. Even this week, when the company announced the rollout of two new delivery options, Costco maintains that attracting members to its clubs is still the goal.
Richard Galanti, Costco’s chief financial officer, announced on the retailer’s earnings call this week that the company has rolled out two new same- or two-day delivery options for club members.
“CostcoGrocery” offers two-day delivery from a selection of approximately 500 non-perishable grocery items. Boxes, weighing up to 40 pounds, are shipped using UPS to customers in the lower 48 states. Orders of $75 or more are shipped free.
Mr. Galanti (via Seeking Alpha) said many of the items that are part of CostoGrocery are being offered at a “significantly better price” than before on the company’s site and that Costco expects “to expand these offerings over time.”
Costco also announced the expansion of its same-day delivery of roughly 1,700 fresh grocery items in partnership with Instacart. The “white label” service is currently available through 376 Costco warehouse clubs with plans to add it at an unspecified number of clubs between now and the end of next year. A 10 percent fee is added to orders over $35. Costco’s CFO said pricing on products offered through Instacart is “very competitive” and “better than before.”
Analysts on the earnings call questioned Mr. Galanti on what expanded delivery would mean for club traffic.
Based on the chain’s experience with delivery in recent years, Mr. Galanti said Costco has found that members use delivery for more for “fill-in” shops. While seeing a slight decline in club visits, that has been offset by “several more shops” made using delivery. In the end, however, Mr. Galanti admitted that Costco had “very little time and data to feel comfortable about where it will go.”
Costco posted a 3.8 percent gain in same-store sales and an increase of nearly nine percent in profits for the quarter ending Sept. 3.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation Q4 2017 Results (Earnings Call Transcript) – Seeking Alpha
- Costco rolls out same-day and two-day online grocery delivery – Puget Sound Business Journal
- Does Costco need to follow a different path online? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you make of Costco’s decision to expand its delivery options? How do you expect this to affect its club business?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Costco ups its delivery game for online orders"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Delivery is fast becoming part of grocery retailing and even the mighty Costco can ill afford to ignore it even if it offends its “drive traffic to the warehouse” model. Given how frequently mob-scene busy Costco stores can be, there may be more demand for this service than Costco is expecting. If too many customers are interested in delivery, I think it could potentially be slightly negative since Costco relies on in-store impulse purchases to help drive average sale values.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I believe that Costco, like many retailers, feels the pressure of having to be in the game of e-commerce. However in the case of Costco, the average consumer is probably more likely to purchase more items when going to the store than online. Galanti was realistic in saying that the company doesn’t have enough data yet to assess the success of the tactic.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I rarely visit Costco without buying at least something that wasn’t on my shopping list — either because “I need that” or “I want that.” Home delivery is likely to cut into impulse buying, but Costco has little choice but to compete in this arena.
There may be an unexpected upside for Costco: Its stores typically draw from much bigger trading areas than the typical Walmart or Target store; here in Milwaukee, the average distance between the four stores is 16 miles. The convenience factor is likely to draw shoppers who just don’t want to drive the distance to the nearest location.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Costco is remaining competitive, which is smart. Today the customer has so many options of how to shop and get purchases. Successful retailers are the ones who realize that and give the customer a choice and let them decide. By not offering quick delivery, they run the risk of the customer shopping elsewhere for those who want that service.
Going to Costco is a great experience, and I enjoy walking around the store just looking at all the merchandise. But many visits through the years have been nothing more than me stocking up on things I always purchase and usually at the last minute. So to now offer the opportunity to go online and have it delivered to me in either two days or the same day — does that make me happy? You bet it does and they won’t lose me as a customer. Furthermore, I’ll still go to their store, maybe not as often but when I do, I’ll look to make new item purchases. So yes this is wise, and I think it will be very successful.