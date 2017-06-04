Can SpartanNash use BOPIS to take personalization to the next level?

7 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: SpartanNash/Family Fare
Apr 05, 2017
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Grocers have been pinging shoppers’ smartphones with personalized offers for some time, but at this point, the practice is more hyped than common. The expansion of BOPIS, however, may offer a way for grocers to get their personalization efforts rolling.

That’s the hope of Dave Staples, president and COO at SpartanNash, which is introducing a new BOPIS platform that includes a component tied to targeted promotions. Beyond focusing on the BOPIS in-store experience, the platform integrates each of SpartanNash’s banner websites and apps, as well as recipe offerings, to capitalize on the personalization level accessible online.

“As we rollout this click-and-collect, it takes our whole sort of e-commerce and personalization efforts to a next level,” said Mr. Staples on the grocer’s recent fourth-quarter conference call. “I think it gets pretty exciting the things we can do, from tailoring the ad when you get onto a website, to really targeted promotion, to understanding how we segment our customers better, to make sure we have the right offers to the right segments. As opposed to clustering stores, we’ll begin to cluster customers.”

SpartanNash will introduce the new platform at a Family Fare location in the greater Grand Rapids area. If successful, the program will reach an additional 25 stores by the year’s end. The grocer already has nine locations using different versions of click-and-collect.

Mr. Staples said SpartanNash continues to make progress on its personalization initiatives led by its Yes! loyalty program. He added, “We continue to really be excited about where we see it taking us and the kind of information and data we can use from share of wallet and how we approach the consumer to get them to expand that with us in categories they are not shopping as fully as possible. As well as just really beginning to understand the likes and dislikes of individual customers and being able to tailor offerings to those likes and dislikes.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see BOPIS being instrumental in helping grocers ramp up personalization efforts? What can retailers do to extend the personalization possible online to brick & mortar?

Braintrust
"BOPIS can definitely help with personalization."

Charles DimovDirector of Marketing, OrderDynamics

Charles Dimov

Charles DimovDirector of Marketing, OrderDynamics

"If the SpartanNash definition of BOPIS is literally “pick up in store” this will only be marginally successful."

Ben BallSenior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe

Ben Ball

Ben BallSenior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe

"A small roll out on SpartanNash’s part is smart to test the waters and see how well the platform performs."

Min-Jee HwangDirector of Marketing, Quad Analytix

Min-Jee Hwang

Min-Jee HwangDirector of Marketing, Quad Analytix

Join the Discussion!

7 Comments on "Can SpartanNash use BOPIS to take personalization to the next level?"

Notify of
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
13 hours 27 minutes ago

BOPIS can be more desirable in grocery than in other retail segments. You order your groceries (some are perishable) from wherever you are, you drive into the supermarket pickup area on your way home, you pick up your order and you make sure everything stays fresh as soon as you get home. In order for you to do this, the grocer has to know who you are and will know what you buy, when you buy it and what you don’t buy that it would like you to buy. While it is not the only way to gain a path to personalization, it is certainly an effective way to enhance the personalization efforts. Grocers can accomplish similar objectives with the use of loyalty programs with those customers who don’t shop online.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Charles Dimov
BrainTrust
Charles Dimov
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
13 hours 24 minutes ago

BOPIS can definitely help with personalization. Any good order management system will have integrations with email, social platforms, simple text systems, etc. A simple personalization step is to let the customer choose how they want to get notified of an order being ready, for example. With a centralized system or record, you can also start doing some cool things like observing what day of the week a particular shopper uses BOPIS, or likes to do their pickups. Use this in combination with loyalty offers to incent additional purchases, upsell or highlight potential purchases just before a customer’s favorite ordering time.

There are a world of opportunities for SpartanNash.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ricardo Belmar
BrainTrust
Ricardo Belmar
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
13 hours 16 minutes ago
BOPIS provides an excellent opportunity to drive personalization efforts with loyal customers. The grocery segment hasn’t done the best job of integrating digital experiences and technology into their stores compared to other retail segments (I write about this in my article here where I gave the industry a report card on its digital transformation), but BOPIS is one area where they seem to excel over others. Just look at the adoption of this experience in the UK to see the potential impact to sales and loyalty. For most customers the grocery shopping experience is fairly mundane and simple and most consumers don’t change brands easily. Services like BOPIS coupled with personalization that is more than just discount offers may change that. Grocery retailers need to become “all things food” to their customers — ranging from recipes, cooking tips and new product awareness to healthy eating habits and fun lifestyle anecdotes to help them become a trusted partner to their customers. Perceived ease and convenience are important to customers for increasing loyalty and BOPIS plus personalization can do this, especially if it builds trust. As retailers learn more insights about their customers from their purchases in this process, the relationship has… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Adrian Weidmann
BrainTrust
Adrian Weidmann
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
12 hours 53 minutes ago

Click-and-collect (BOPIS) has been readily accepted and proven successful for the QSR and fast-casual dining sectors and I believe it will be very successful in the grocery and prepared food business as well. The biggest challenge is for grocers to become more technically proficient and opened-minded to introducing and integrating technology into their workflows. Grocers, as well as many retailers, need to expedite their experimentation or Amazon Go will literally and figuratively eat their lunch! (include breakfast and dinner as well.)

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ben Ball
BrainTrust
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
11 hours 11 minutes ago

I got booed out of the gym (or off the discussion board) the last time I said this — but I’m gonna say it again. If the SpartanNash definition of BOPIS is literally “pick up in store” this will only be marginally successful. The biggest hassle shoppers are trying to avoid with online ordering and collection is going into the store in the first place. If SpartanNash solves that with curbside delivery of the order to the shopper’s car — preferably waiting for them when their mobile app pings the store that they are 5 minutes away, fresh from the refrigerated/frozen holding area where it was placed after picking — then they have something.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cate Trotter
Guest
Cate Trotter
Head of Trends
10 hours 47 minutes ago

I would agree that BOPIS presents a lot of opportunities when it comes to personalising the experience. For one, it gives retailers two chances, online when customers order and in-store when they pick up. Which also means an interesting set of data from when they typically order to when they typically pick up, how large their orders are etc. This can all be helpful in personalising interactions. Does someone typically do one large weekly shop and therefore might appreciate offers, content, new ideas around staple items? Or do they shop little and often, buying dinner items for example, where they might be interested in trying new products and recipes?

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Min-Jee Hwang
BrainTrust
Min-Jee Hwang
Director of Marketing, Quad Analytix
10 hours 38 minutes ago

BOPIS is gaining popularity among users and is well on its way to becoming instrumental in personalization efforts. It saves times for users and allows retailers to target and personalize ads for them. It also provides data for the retail to analyze purchasing trends and optimize their pricing and assortment like Amazon. A small roll out on SpartanNash’s part is smart to test the waters and see how well the platform performs. I look forwards to hearing about the results later down the line.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"BOPIS can definitely help with personalization."

Charles DimovDirector of Marketing, OrderDynamics

Charles Dimov

Charles DimovDirector of Marketing, OrderDynamics

"If the SpartanNash definition of BOPIS is literally “pick up in store” this will only be marginally successful."

Ben BallSenior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe

Ben Ball

Ben BallSenior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe

"A small roll out on SpartanNash’s part is smart to test the waters and see how well the platform performs."

Min-Jee HwangDirector of Marketing, Quad Analytix

Min-Jee Hwang

Min-Jee HwangDirector of Marketing, Quad Analytix

Take Our Instant Poll

How important will BOPIS be in helping grocers ramp up personalization efforts?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 