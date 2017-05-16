While more digitally-savvy, Gen Z is expected to differ from Millennials in a few other ways, according to an American Express survey.

A study of 1,027 Gen Y (ages 23 to 37) and Gen Z consumers (ages 16 to 22) by Forrester Consulting identified differences within three key themes:

Starting From a Trusted Place: When compared to Gen Y, Gen Z cares more deeply about the reputation and image of the brands they use (50 percent vs. 42 percent). Gen Z was twice as likely as Gen Y to stop using a product, brand or service due to responsiveness on social media (21 percent vs. nine percent).

“To capture Gen Z’s attention, business leaders have to go beyond simply thinking digitally,” Forrester concluded in the report. “They need to become customer obsessed and deliver experiences founded on the pillars of empathy and delivering utility such as immediacy, personalization, security, and entertainment.”