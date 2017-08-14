Source: Adore Me/Pinterest

Pinterest Founder and CEO Ben Silbermann often protests that Pinterest is not a social media platform. Instead, it’s a “catalog of ideas.”

Personally, I use Pinterest as a virtual inspiration board that stores ideas along with easily accessible shopping lists, rather than to “socialize” with friends and followers.

It seems as though I am not alone. A 2015 Bizrate Insights survey showed that 70 percent of consumers said they use Pinterest to “get inspiration on what to buy.”

For more inspiration, here are some unique Pinterest marketing tactics used by retailers:

Sell stuff: To reach new customers and boost sales, retailers such as FlyAway BlueJay are using Buyable Pins, which enable customers to buy an item they see on the platform without leaving the page. FlyAway BlueJay claims 100 percent of Buyable Pins sales came from new customers. Additionally, during the 2015 holiday season, FlyAway BlueJay found that Pinterest drove 20 percent of its overall sales and 28 percent of overall web site traffic.

Advertise: With help from advertising platform 4C, Adore Me was able to increase its Pinterest revenue by a whopping 4000 percent by utilizing Promoted Pins, which allows businesses to choose specific pins as a means of advertising. These Promoted Pins are then distributed throughout the most relevant areas of a user’s feed. The monthly subscription service for lingerie also realized a 50 percent higher click-to-purchase rate with Promoted Pins compared to other channels.

Bring the Pinterest experience to brick-and-mortar: An early Pinterest adopter, Nordstrom, placed “Top Pinned” signs on merchandise such as women’s shoes and handbags inside its stores. An internal iPad app enabled salespeople to view the pins and match the items in the photos to showcase trending items to customers.

In August 2016, Ann Taylor created a Pinterest board to show followers images of the brand's retro looks. Scattered images of new products were shown within the retro images, so users could shop the collection based on the classics.

