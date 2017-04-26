Can parking lots save the mall?
To stimulate traffic, many malls are hosting events — ranging from carnivals to food-truck festivals, concerts, drive-in movies and car shows — in their parking lots.
According to a report from Bloomberg, mall owners can net as much as $60,000 a week from the largest outdoor events. Stores, particularly anchor department stores that own parking lot rights, can rent the use of the space. But event can also draw attention to the stores inside the mall. Mall tenants often hand out fliers and coupon books during the events.
“Events brings that additional traffic and also encourage people to stick around longer,” Lisa Harper, senior director of specialty leasing for mall-owner CBL & Associates Properties, told Bloomberg.
The report noted that a few malls are holding such events for the first time, but carnivals and other weekend events — both indoor and outdoor — have been held at some malls for years. The events often support local civic organizations or charities.
Stlll, mall operators appear to have become more creative with such events over the years:
- The Northgate Mall in Durham, NC holds Music on the Plaza on Friday nights during the summer, featuring beer and wine as well as a rotating list of food trucks.
- On April 22, the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, CA hosted the Meat Street Festival featuring “a wide variety of delicious and crazy exclusive culinary creations, as well as drinks and other fun activities.” The event was sponsored by the makers of Spam.
- The Cordova Mall in Pensacola, FL on April 22 held its 4th annual Chocolate Fest. For $15, attendees sampled chocolate treats from local restaurants such Krispy Kreme, Olive Garden, Sam’s Fun City, Red Lobster and Szotski’s Cheesecakes.
- Nearly 50 LEGO models from many different genres — including characters from The LEGO Batman Movie, Disney princesses and galactic fighters from Star Wars — will be on display at The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, FL from April 28 to May 15 as part of a “LEGO Takeover!” Fans can take selfies or build their own creations.
- Desperate Malls Turn to Concerts and Food Trucks – Bloomberg
- Two outdoor concert series begin in early May – The Herald Sun
- Cinco de Mayo at Northgate – The News & Observer
- Meat-centric Foodbeast festival and 5 new tenants coming to MainPlace – Orange County Register
- Table Settings: Chocolate Fest is coming – Pensacola New Journal
- LEGO Takeover! The Gardens Mall – Lego Group/The Gardens Mall/PRWeb
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should malls ramp up weekend events to revive traffic? Do you see more pros than cons to such events?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Can parking lots save the mall?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Digital Innovation Strategist, co-founder, ScreenPlay InterActive
Parking lot mall events are a band-aid trying to cover an underlying problem. If that’s the strategy to revive/save malls, time to kiss malls goodbye.
Festivals don’t change the fundamentals of retail and the fundamentals (in an e-commerce world) are what is killing malls.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Yes, they should. The more local, the better. Malls are the epitome of a “sea of sameness.” You can’t tell if you’re in Dallas or Boston when you stroll through one. If the stores are going to be basically the same, then the environment has to feel local. Someone told me yesterday that an entire wing of the Aventura Mall is going to have stages, food and events put on by local schools. It still won’t get me through the traffic, but I’m sure a lot of others will go there!
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Malls need to do whatever it takes to attract crowds. Festivals and events are great ways for malls to stay relevant. Mall owners should work with their retailers to entice attendees into the building.
Global Retail & CPG Marketing, IBM
Malls by their very nature are intended to be central draws for shoppers. If the retail tenants alone aren’t enough to bring in the desired audience, they must create additional draws to bring in the business. I’d like to think that most events like those mentioned above also create impulse shopping opportunities for the mall tenants.