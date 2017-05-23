Dove Real Beauty campaign with Shonda Rhimes - Photo: Dove

Despite the hype, conversations about retail and apparel brands still mostly happen offline, in face-to-face conversations, as opposed to online conversations taking place via social media, according to Engagement Labs.

The word-of-mouth (WOM) marketing researcher also notes that offline conversations drive two or three times as many sales as online, according to studies.

Unfortunately, it’s easier to drive WOM online than offline. Online, marketers can target key influencers and brand advocates based on metrics such as followers indicating their social clout. Having compelling shareable content can also support online conversations. Categories involving more innovation, style or higher price points tend to get more sharing on social media.

Engagement Labs also notes that offline and online WOM work differently.

“Offline conversations, which are mostly in one-on-one settings, are more personal and intimate by nature and thus allow people to share emotions such as excitement and satisfaction,” according to a study from Keller Fay, owned by Engagement Labs. “Online WOM, which usually involves ‘broadcasting’ to many people (e.g., Twitter), is more appropriate for social signaling (e.g., uniqueness).”

Engagement Labs’ TotalSocial rankings shows that some retailers had healthy online WOM and weak offline WOM, and others the opposite. Retailers with stronger online versus offline WOM included Nordstrom, H&M, Best Buy and Kohl’s. Those with louder offline conversations than online included Costco, Old Navy, Home Depot, Target and Bed Bath & Beyond. Amazon, the leading retailer in WOM, had both high offline and online WOM.

Offline outreach at bars and restaurants, parties and social events, through new product sampling as well as customer relationship management programs are some ways brands are attempting to amplify WOM. Citing the success of Dove’s “Real Beauty” campaign, Engagement Labs notes that some brands can address larger social themes to drive WOM overall.

Moreover, the research firm notes that a “large share” of offline conversations are driven by online content and the two can play hand in hand. Engagement Labs wrote, “A marketing strategy crafted with a holistic consumer conversation and sharing approach can provide a much-needed competitive edge for brands in an increasingly tight market.”