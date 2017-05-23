Can offline word-of-mouth be used to drive business results?
Despite the hype, conversations about retail and apparel brands still mostly happen offline, in face-to-face conversations, as opposed to online conversations taking place via social media, according to Engagement Labs.
The word-of-mouth (WOM) marketing researcher also notes that offline conversations drive two or three times as many sales as online, according to studies.
Unfortunately, it’s easier to drive WOM online than offline. Online, marketers can target key influencers and brand advocates based on metrics such as followers indicating their social clout. Having compelling shareable content can also support online conversations. Categories involving more innovation, style or higher price points tend to get more sharing on social media.
Engagement Labs also notes that offline and online WOM work differently.
“Offline conversations, which are mostly in one-on-one settings, are more personal and intimate by nature and thus allow people to share emotions such as excitement and satisfaction,” according to a study from Keller Fay, owned by Engagement Labs. “Online WOM, which usually involves ‘broadcasting’ to many people (e.g., Twitter), is more appropriate for social signaling (e.g., uniqueness).”
Engagement Labs’ TotalSocial rankings shows that some retailers had healthy online WOM and weak offline WOM, and others the opposite. Retailers with stronger online versus offline WOM included Nordstrom, H&M, Best Buy and Kohl’s. Those with louder offline conversations than online included Costco, Old Navy, Home Depot, Target and Bed Bath & Beyond. Amazon, the leading retailer in WOM, had both high offline and online WOM.
Offline outreach at bars and restaurants, parties and social events, through new product sampling as well as customer relationship management programs are some ways brands are attempting to amplify WOM. Citing the success of Dove’s “Real Beauty” campaign, Engagement Labs notes that some brands can address larger social themes to drive WOM overall.
Moreover, the research firm notes that a “large share” of offline conversations are driven by online content and the two can play hand in hand. Engagement Labs wrote, “A marketing strategy crafted with a holistic consumer conversation and sharing approach can provide a much-needed competitive edge for brands in an increasingly tight market.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What can retailers and brands do to drive offline versus online word of mouth? What are some obvious and less obvious factors supporting high word-of-mouth activity for retailers?
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
The study from Engagement Labs points to the seamless experience consumers expect from retailers. Whether online or in-store, consumers have expectations that retailers need to meet. Some of them are basic: have items in-stock, make items easy to find, provide a fun shopping experience, make the checkout process easy and have knowledgeable help nearby to navigate the shopping experience. Retailers can generate word of mouth by exceeding consumer expectations, tying into causes and surprising consumers (in a good way). It’s all about making the shopping experience easy, enjoyable and worthwhile.
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
Giving in-store employees some topics and conversation starters on a daily/weekly basis can work really well. For example, a locally-owned garden center I visited last week had the employees (even the watering guys) talking about what plants need feeding over the Memorial Day holiday. In the south it’s time to feed double-blooming azaleas and camellias! And all the veggies we planted a month ago need food again.
Can that scale to Lowe’s? I say yes. On Facebook, on Pinterest and in the garden center. All it takes is a calendar, an easy script, a method of circulation and a culture of offering people something useful with a smile. It’s really not that hard to give people something to talk about.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
I have been struck for years by how businesses get focused on a byproduct of doing their business right.
Should WOM be a goal? It’s good to measure it and know what’s happening. It’s a good indicator if you have problems. And in a well-oiled marketing machine it should be happening naturally. If you have products worth talking about, have a place worth shopping at, offer deals that are important and tell people about these things with advertising and clear communication, WOM will be strong.
What’s not discussed here is whether there is sufficient payout from focusing marketing dollars on WOM vs. where else you might use them. I have not found the trade-off to be strong and smart strategically.
WOM-focused marketing can lead your team to dash around expending considerable effort for small returns when considered in terms of your needs to survive the next few years of retail transition.
Global Marketing Director, Retail, Consumer Products, IBM Corp
My experience is that if you’re posting feedback online you’re also telling it to friends and acquaintances. The scope and scale are dependent on how good (or bad) your experience was!