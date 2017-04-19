Can McD’s succeed with commercials that don’t mention its name?
McDonald’s latest commercial stars the actress Mindy Kahling, but doesn’t mention its name or display its logo. The spot is part of McDonald’s first unbranded marketing campaign in which it attempts to use the power of the Coca-Cola brand and Google search to drive traffic — particularly younger consumers with smartphones — in its direction.
In the commercial, Ms. Kahling says, “According to some, there is a place where Coca-Cola tastes like so good. Go ahead, do a Google search for that place where Coke tastes so good. Yeah, right now. I’ll wait.”
After checking her own phone to some background music, Ms. Kahling says, “Got it? It’s crazy, right? When was the last time that anyone on the internet agreed on anything? That was a rhetorical question. The answer is never.”
The screen then transitions to a search field with the words “that place where Coke tastes SO good.” Underneath, copy appears that reads “is now selling any size for $1.”
A second spot, which features Ms. Kahling interacting with “beverage technician Rick” involves a back and forth between the two during which the word McDonald’s is bleeped out each time it is spoken. Ms. Kahling admonishes Rick for saying the chain’s name because each utterance will bring a bleep that makes it sound as if he is swearing. After a back and forth, the same search field pops up with the pitch for $1 Cokes.
As a New York Times report points out, McDonald’s has taken its unbranding to the limit. The company makes no mention of the campaign on its website or on any of its official social channels. The two YouTube pages where RetailWire found the new commercials had fewer than 20,000 views as of 3:00 p.m. yesterday.
The McDonald’s campaign is the second in recent weeks by a fast food chain looking to use the power of Google to its own benefit. Burger King and the tech giant are at odds over “Connected Whopper” spots designed to activate Google Home digital assistants with the question, “Okay Google, what is the Whopper burger?”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will McDonald’s unbranded campaign prove successful in driving sales of Coke at the chain’s restaurants? Do you see more brands and retailers making greater use of unbranded campaigns as part of their advertising?
Digital Solutions Executive, Fusion Alliance
That was a McDonald’s commercial? I’ve seen a few of them and did not make that connection. Enough said.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Some consumers will get sucked in by this gimmick while others will be turned off by it. McDonald’s problems will not be solved by $1 Cokes. Its food is out of favor with many consumers. Fix the food, then try the gimmicks.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Shiny object syndrome now used as PR. Yes you can get people to do something but does that result in sales or just more rats to the cheese?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I have to disagree with Dave on this one. I’m thinking that McDonald’s is aiming for multi-platform engagement by its customers, especially Millennials and younger who are adept at that sort of thing. I’m no Millennial, but as soon as I saw the ad I started Googling on my nearby laptop — I found out the ad was for McDonald’s and I also learned that Mindy Kaling is a McD’s devotee. (She joked that she wanted to be paid in fries for her work.) And — most importantly — the ad made a point about the taste of Coke products alongside the food at McDonald’s. If my experience is typical — and if the ad gets people talking — I’d rate it as a big success.
EVP Brand, Strategy & Design, WD Partners
Thanks for clarifying! I saw this ad and thought it was a Coke ad but wondered what the heck it was afterwards (and during as well). It’s a nice/innovative try but, frankly, I can’t imagine for a minute the 18 to 24 demo (McDonald’s target) actually paying attention to what’s being said. It’s kind of serious and definitely slow — two traits that are killers for that audience.
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP
Brilliant experiment. The more you get your audience to engage in the message, the more commitment they will have in the outcome.
Why not try something different that also leverages how people are immersed in their mobile devices across everything they do today? McDonald’s has got something here.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’d love to know if they have any data-based reason to believe this will improve sales. I’d even settle for improved brand equity or improved likability ratings.