Can indie dollar stores compete with the big chains?
Low price is implied in the name when it comes to dollar stores, but there’s only so close to rock bottom a store can go. That’s a fact that mom-and-pop dollar stores have been struggling with. As dollar stores grew more popular, big chains moved into territory once run by independents, making it hard for mom-and-pops to say afloat.
Owners of dollar stores in some New York neighborhoods have begun upping their services to compete with Dollar Tree/Family Dollar and Dollar General, whose selection and prices they can’t beat, according to The New York Times.
Store owners report offering self-serve coffee, holding products for customers until they can pay for them and taking requests for items to stock. In neighborhoods with large minority and immigrant populations, stores have begun adding food and beverage products from manufacturers such as Goya. Some independents are also adding items such as air conditioners in the summer and heaters in the winter to better address the needs of local shoppers.
“It’s evolved beyond just being a 99-cent store,” Habib Abdul Musiwir, manager of 99¢ & Up Millennium Discount & Party Supply in East New York, told the Times. “We’re meeting the needs of the community.”
While some of the differentiators independents have tried may be relatively cheap to implement, there’s a concern about the increased operational costs that come with competing for customers with the big chains. And even if they had resources to revamp and move up-market, such a move would run the risk of alienating core customers.
On the chain store side, some have done just that. Aldi, the hard discount grocery chain, has made significant changes to its once-barebones offerings. The company relaxed its cash-only policy to allow for credit cards and made more natural/organic brands and fresh offerings available. The company has also begun renovating and remodeling its U.S. stores nationwide. It has also launched an upscale store concept in Australia.
There have recently also been accusations of edging stores out of the market thrown around between dollar store chains. The defunct chain Dollar Express has been engaged in an ongoing lawsuit with Dollar Tree alleging that the larger chain tried to sabotage the smaller one as it got off the ground, according to the Charlotte Observer.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can mom-and-pop dollar stores differentiate themselves in a space where low prices are the primary concern among shoppers? Is there hope for the independent dollar stores in a business dominated by large chains?
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The services mentioned in the article are one way indie stores can compete. A big differentiator can be being in-stock. Something that is all too common in the larger chains is the low staffing levels. As with all retail, labor is a large percentage of their operating cost. This leads to out-of-stocks.
As one former manager related to me, “it wasn’t that we didn’t have the item in the store, it was that it was not on the shelf. The labor budget I had was not large enough for me to be able to fill the shelves as quickly as they needed.” A great price for an item means nothing if the item is not on the shelf.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Mom-and-pop dollar stores are in a tough spot. Given the abundance of low-cost goods available from the plethora of dollar store chains, there seems to be two primary ways for mom-and-pops to compete: 1.) store location and 2.) personalized store experience.
The big chains tend to place stores where there is a concentration of shoppers. Mom-and-pop stores located in neighborhoods may have a slight geographic edge serving shoppers in close proximity and who live in the area. While lots of the product at dollar-type stores is similar, mom-and-pop store operators have the ability to build personal connections with shoppers which may help foster some modicum of loyalty.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
“Be different” is the only solution and, by “being different,” I don’t necessarily mean the lowest prices. Some of the ideas in the article are good. It comes down to giving the customer a reason to shop your store. This philosophy works. Today not only is everyone getting into each other’s space, everyone is chasing one another on price alone. Price is important, but why I should shop your store and not your competitor is a more important question to ask, especially when the price and products are the same.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Art Suriano is right. Independents have a unique opportunity to know their clientele and micro-merchandise to serve them. Knowing customers by name and providing unique services is a recipe for success — and always has been.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Perfect summary, Cathy. Actually both Mark and Art made pretty well the same points — thumbs up to all.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Another David and Goliath story. Little guys competing against big guys. No doubt dollar stores are about low price and not service, but that is not the only way to compete. It’s not about Nordstrom level service, it’s about friendly and engaging people who are knowledgeable about merchandise when asked. Also, good employees can recognize regular customers and engage at a level that bigger stores can’t. Take advantage of that. The idea of creating a gathering place with coffee is nice. Popcorn is good. Holding merch is a nice service. Compete in areas the big guys won’t or can’t. That’s the strategy. Will dollar stores survive? At least in the foreseeable future they have a chance to not just survive, but thrive against the bigger chains.
