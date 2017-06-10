Can e-tailers use ‘digital body language’ to convert shoppers?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the Retail TouchPoints website.
Retailers must look beyond the thought process of online conversion as a single action — a decision to purchase or not — and instead study conversion as a journey influenced by experiences, according to a report from Clicktale.
The new approach requires understanding digital body language, which is a combination of all the digital gestures and micro-signals customers may exhibit during their online shopping journey.
“Every mouse move, hover, scroll, tap and pinch exposes structured behavioral patterns that determine customers’ digital body language and mindset,” Clicktale states.
Clicktale broke e-commerce site visitor behavioral patterns into five mindsets, to help retailers create innovative experiences that best speak to the customer’s intent:
- Disoriented: These visitors are confused and have lost their sense of direction on the page;
- Lack of Interest: These visitors have a lack of motivation to keep exploring the page or content;
- Exploring: These visitors zero in and narrow down their options by investigating the different choices the page has to offer;
- Mindful: These visitors take time to make decisions, invest cognitive resources, pay attention to details and are deeply engaged; and
- Focused: These are mature visitors who have been to the website before and have pre-filled form details — they’re ready to buy.
The shopper’s mindset creates a big differentiator in whether a retailer completes a sale. When a visitor’s dominant mindset is disoriented, conversion rates are 40 percent lower than average, similar to visitors with a lack of interest mindset, according to Clicktale.
At the other end of the spectrum, when a visitor’s dominant mindset is focused, conversion rates are 50 percent higher than average. But since a visitor’s interactions with a website are always so dynamic, retailers have an opportunity to influence their behavior at different touch points along the journey.
The report recommends retailers seek to trigger an interaction by changing the experience for the customer, not the mindset. For example, visitors with a clearly decisive mindset on the home page should not be distracted with offers and messages on the second page. The report instead suggests retailers save the extra ads and deals for the distracted visitors, who may need something to catch and hold their attention.
- Identify The 5 Online Shopper Mindsets To Boost Conversion Rates – Retail TouchPoints
- Redefining customer experience: The definitive guide to digital body language – Clicktale
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How effectively do you think retailers read and influence the “digital body language” of their website visitors? What automated actions can the site use to help orient and focus distracted online shoppers?
Join the Discussion!
3 Comments on "Can e-tailers use ‘digital body language’ to convert shoppers?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Understanding digital body language is a tool for personalization and few brands today are capable of quality personalization.
This is an intelligent analytical approach, but an impractical one until brands/retailers understand what personalization really means. Most often, they see personalization as deciding what ad/offer to display when it really has to do with serving up content or experiences that resonate with user needs/desires on a one-to-one level. When they get that, they will be better positioned to effectively use insights from digital body language.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I would love to know the magnitude of the incremental sales that will be generated by such a sophisticated and scientific approach to selling. Usually good product at a reasonable price (the perceived-value proposition) is the ultimate reason shoppers buy from a specific retailer.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I think we still have a long way to go to maximize how customers use the internet when it comes to shopping online. Just like in a store we have browsers killing time, browsers thinking about a future purchase, more interested buyers who could make a purchase and serious customers who will purchase if they find what they want.
The internet provides unlimited choices and great conveniences. We have a lot to learn to truly understand how the viewer is using it at that moment. Today retailers think it’s all product and price and some websites are so muddy with ads and offers that it gets confusing just trying to find what you want. Chat needs to become much better, and we need to get away from FAQs that almost never answer a customer’s question because the question they have isn’t there.
So this article points out the excellent potential for retailers to improve online shopping. It may be good to know what each click represents, but it will still require making the retail website a place I want to visit because I had a great online shopping experience. That means applying creativity along with offering excellent buying opportunities.