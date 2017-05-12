Photo: Adidas

When we think of urban athleisure wear, we might think of yoga, pilates or running. Golf doesn’t usually come to mind. But one of the biggest names in athletic apparel is launching a line of clothing aimed at the urban golfer.

On December 1, Adidas launched a line of “urban-inspired” clothing meant for golf enthusiasts to wear on and off of the green, Golf Digest reported. The line, called adicross, features Anoraks, Henley shirts, pique polo shirts, t-shirts and other athleisure takes on golfing fashions. Adidas will also be releasing a complementary line of footwear in January, created to be green-friendly.

While big sportswear companies have long had a place on the golf course, the sport is not often thought of as having the same fashion or lifestyle appeal as basketball or yoga. But the branded adicross line aims to bridge the gap.

Athletic brands’ relationship with golf has changed in recent years. Nike stopped producing golfing equipment entirely last year, according to Yahoo Finance. And Adidas earlier did likewise, selling off its golf equipment imprint, TaylorMade. But both companies continue to produce clothing and footwear aimed at golfers.

Nike also appears to be taking steps to appeal to hip, urban golfers. The company released a limited edition Air Jordan 1 golf shoe earlier this year, and is following it up with another run in December, according to Golf Digest.

Brands may be looking for new markets to move into in light of what The Motley Fool reports as a potential downturn in athleisure sales. Some analysts believe sinking year-over-year sneaker sales and increased denim sales point to the trend’s end.

Adidas has made other moves this year to expand the appeal of its brand. In August, for instance, the company announced a partnership with a Japanese artisanal shoe manufacturer that had begun selling handmade, tanned-leather shoes based on Adidas designs.

The company has been pioneering new technology, as well. In 2017 Adidas began opening its SpeedFactory production facilities in the U.S. The facilities are staffed mostly by robots and are able to churn out shoes and quickly shift production to meet changing customer demands.