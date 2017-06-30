Can an app know a customer better than a personal shopper?
Knowing the shopper is said to be the key to sales conversion and the team behind shopping app Lily claims to have an algorithm that lets them understand fashion shoppers better. Lily purports to be able to determine the emotional connection a shopper has with her clothing through what its creators call the “Perception and Empathy Engine.”
Lily, which won this year’s SXSW Accelerator Pitch Event, initially built its recommendation engine based on over 10,000 interviews with women, as described in a recent Forbes article. The app asks a user questions via text about her perception of her body, then points her to clothing that it determines she will find flattering. Lily co-founder Purva Gupta told Forbes that the algorithm accomplishes this by matching “emotions, preferences and perceptions” about the customer’s body with clothing from her favorite stores. Nordstrom, ModCloth and H&M are among the many popular retailers that Lily users can shop through the app.
Recommendation engines have become central to the way many online companies do business. Netflix uses the technology to push users to new content. For Amazon.com, it offers the opportunity for the site to induce an impulse buy or upsell with no sales staff required. Amazon has also been taking the principal of algorithm-based recommendations into the physical world at its bookstores where the selection is based on what books are its biggest online sellers.
In fact, some argue that being able to offer accurate recommendations may be the defining factor in the success of top companies in the coming years. A recent article in Newsweek speculates that Apple may be culled from the top five most valuable companies in the U.S. based on its inability to leverage data to better recommend products to customers the way Amazon and Google do.
While Lily uses conscious responses to attempt to build a profile of the customer’s unconscious emotional desires, some retailers have been playing with technology that could add even more data points to an emotion-based recommendation engine.
Uniqlo, for instance, implemented an EEG reader that purports to read customers’ brainwaves to determine their mood and match it to an appropriate t-shirt that the customer might purchase.
- Designer Spotlight: Lily’s Award Winning Shopping App First To Recognize Buyers Emotions – Forbes
- Apple’s Potential Fatal Flaw? It Doesn’t Know Enough About You – Newsweek
- Uniqlo reads customers’ minds to sell t-shirts – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you believe recommendation engines can effectively read shoppers’ “emotions, preferences and perceptions” to drive sales? How important will the technology be to the success of e-commerce sites and physical store environments?
Join the Discussion!
14 Comments on "Can an app know a customer better than a personal shopper?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Cofounder and President, StorePower
Can a recommendation engine know that an individual customer is feeling anxious and therefore she’d like a red t-shirt? Probably not. But if that same recommendation engine knows that 20,000 (or twenty million) women have predominantly bought red t-shirts after claiming to feel anxious, now that engine is smart and can make data-driven recommendations that make sense. The more machines know about customers — demographically, psychographically, emotionally, etc. — as those customers are buying select items, the smarter those machines get at connecting data to recommendations and ultimately purchases.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations
The algorithmic technological innovations are indeed very impressive and if you combine these tools with an actual human experience you have a very compelling combination. The recommendation engines work extremely well with Amazon and Netflix’s platforms, as things become predictive via the powerful insights consumers are providing.
The key differentiator for brick-and-mortar operations these days is that the hybrid approach to retail works most effectively where sales associates still are providing consumers with the personalization they are seeking, powered by recommendation engines. This blending of the physical and digital works extremely well with the emerging showroom retail industry (Bonobos, Warby Parker etc.)
Managing Partner, RSR Research
RSR partner Steve Rowen found a great site yesterday. It is an AI inspirational poster generator called Inspirobot. It shows really clearly AI’s ability to detect nuance. One of the favorite call-outs is a goldfish swimming around with the screen proclaiming “Before Inspiration, Comes the Slaughter.” Very inspiring.
So the short answer is, no … a recommendation engine is not equivalent to a personal shopper.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I think technology today is getting sophisticated enough that it can read customers’ emotions, preferences and perceptions to a point but not 100 percent. As for the Lily app for apparel, I believe there will be some benefits. But it’s important to remember that technology is a tool and that tool only works when the customer understands how to use it and finds a benefit when they do. Clothing is very personal, so I can see the app making recommendations, but it will still come down to the customer trying on the clothes to see how they feel about them, how the clothes fit and how they look wearing them. No app can tell a customer that, at least not yet! However, when the customer has no salesperson available to assist them an app like this could be the next best thing.
Henry Ford once said any customer can have a car painted any color they want so long as it is black. Recommendation engines will likely have people wearing the same clothes in the same social circles. A good recommendation should be good enough to find “hidden treasures” which are items no one else in the region purchases as well as disclose popular clothing and unpopular clothing with the recommendations.
Managing Editor, Independent Retailer
Even if recommendation engines can read shoppers as effectively as a personal shopper, it doesn’t mean that’s what the customer wants. The human connection and extra effort that drives a great stylist relationship are appealing to many shoppers. I think the key is finding a balance between people and technology so that the process is efficient, but the end result is still delivered by a person.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
An app that is fueled with AI can help a customer in some cases better than a sales person at a store. This only works when the app has the customer’s buying history, which has to be more than just one or two purchases. Once the app learns the likes and dislikes of a customer, it can make suggestions based on thousands of other customers’ buying patterns, habits, fashion interests, etc. That’s what AI does. It takes past data and knows how to apply it to the current situation. Now, if you combine the app with a personal shopper, you have a winning combination that combines data-based recommendations with a human-to-human connection.
Global Retail & CPG Marketing, IBM
There is no question that machine learning technologies are making effective product suggestions for shoppers already today on several merchants’ sites. The capabilities exist to capture the aspects of the shoppers mentioned in the article and more. Actually, the more data that is consumed by these artificially intelligent technologies, the smarter and therefore more accurate they get in their suggestions.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
This might work well with Millennials, who seem loathe to converse with anyone, but not for the rest of the population. I doubt that a bot will soon be able to recognize human emotions.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
Using these engines to help on the journey is great. Making them the entire experience? Not so much! And that’s my 2 cents.
Professor of Marketing, The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania
Count me (among others) as highly skeptical. Three concerns:
1. The validity of this approach to (supposedly) capture emotions, etc.
2. Even if it were valid, its linkage to actual purchasing.
3. The failure of retailers to “walk before they run.” Don’t even think about doing this kind of “far out” analysis before you’ve taken full advantage of the richness of your boring old transaction data. Some of these emerging insights could possibly add some color to such analyses, but it can’t replace them. And shouldn’t precede them.
Come on retailers! Stop horsing around with this kind of unproven pseudo-science, and do the right thing!
VP Marketing, PebblePost
@Peter I concur with your skepticism. For one thing, people change their minds and emotions — especially about clothing. Most don’t wear a uniform, but like variety and watch trends (or the weather) to reflect their evolving style. Having that personal connection with a stylist can help as a last touchpoint for conversion, but can also aid in discovery that the algorithm might not pick up on.
Principal, Boston Retail Partners
Strategic Market Communications, Upstream Commerce
While AI can work with data to learn customer preferences, it’s pushing the envelope to think that AI can read shoppers’ emotions and perceptions. A “perception and empathy engine”? Really? Sounds like it was created by the same people who hawked snake oil and other cures throughout the ages.