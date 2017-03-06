Source: Amazon

New research from comScore shows that shopping-related activities with smart speakers remain fairly limited, though one in six households with Amazon Echo are using them to find local businesses.

For the time being, the most common use cases for smart speakers among households owning these devices are general questions (60 percent), weather (57 percent) and streaming music (54 percent).

By comparison, the (still-limited) shopping-related functionalities are far less mainstream:

Some 16 percent are using smart speakers to find local businesses;

About one in 10 (11 percent) are using them to order products; and

Roughly one in 12 (8 percent) are using them to order food and services.

The comScore data shows that Amazon Echo is almost synonymous with smart speakers, accounting for nine in every 10 currently found in households. Eight percent of U.S. connected homes have a smart speaker — suggesting that Amazon Echo penetration stands at around seven percent of U.S. connected homes (using the rounded market share data above). ComScore said the less-expensive Dot has accelerated adoption.

Smart speakers are active 23 days per month, on average. Homes with smart speakers have an average of 12.8 internet-connected devices, 40 percent more than the average home of 8.5 connected devices.

The data also found that smart speakers may be a gateway purchase to smarter homes. Households that owned an Echo Dot were 3.1 times more likely to own a connected-thermostat, five times more likely to own a connected audio system and 6.4 times more likely to have a connected light system. Over-indexing to a smaller degree for Echo Dot households was ownership of a smart TV, 1.3; streaming box/stick, 1.5; and smartwatch, 2.3.