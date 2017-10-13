Are retailers shortchanging the digital transformation?

Oct 13, 2017
by Martin Mehalchin
Martin Mehalchin

While 90 percent of commerce may still be offline, 95 percent of the growth in retail is expected to come from digital (e-commerce + digitally influenced). And with asymmetric competition — whether big (Amazon, Walmart, etc.) or niche (Harry’s, Casper, Everlane, etc.) — benefiting from the law of accelerating returns, pursuing linear, incremental progress instead of step function change will get you killed in the long run.

Yet digital commerce and marketing technologies — married with a good strategy and the right internal talent — are available to help retailers fight back against the “Amazon effect.”

Last week’s CARMA conference in New York City hosted by Custora featured several retailers who are waking up to this and starting to take advantage. However, most retailers I’ve talked to in the last couple of years are not doing nearly enough.

So how are retailers getting it wrong?

Far too many who are still thinking about their investment approach with a linear, static planning model. In a resource constrained retail business, if you are investing in a traditional business intelligence platform that doesn’t offer a customer-centric view of your data instead of a solution that provides that view and allows your digital marketers to create segments on the fly, you are doing it wrong. Or if you are spending a year or more to upgrade to the next release of a POS system that was built around the traditional cash wrap without seriously considering one that is built around a mobile first, check-out anywhere model, you are doing it wrong.

On a more macro level, if you are one of the many retailers who still devotes 70 – 80 percent of your capital budget to store openings, remodels and internal-facing system upgrades instead of allocating at least half to building the digital future of your company, disruption and accelerating competition are about to come along and leave you in the dust.

DISCUSSIONS QUESTIONS: Do you see retailers focusing too much on traditional business investments at the expense of the future digital opportunity? Into which areas should they be shifting their investments? How should retailers balance such needs?

"Without constantly innovating to meet customer needs, legacy retailers will not succeed. Full stop. We all know this."

Joanna Rutter

Joanna Rutter

Joanna Rutter

"Digital competition requires a digital response. How can we get the message across?"

Cathy Hotka

Cathy Hotka

Cathy Hotka

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 44 minutes ago

There’s no question that retailers need to focus on their future digital opportunities, and many need to do much more than they are today. However the traditional businesses and physical stores are still very much part of this future. This is not an either/or proposition. Customer experience and service delivery must seamlessly move between online and physical and so investments need to focus on technologies, platforms and services that most effectively deliver that for their customers. I disagree with the argument that retailers are investing too much in their traditional businesses — physical stores are and will continue to be relevant. As noted, 90 percent of business is still done offline.

Art Suriano
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
1 hour 40 minutes ago
The article makes good points however what I see lacking is a balance between the necessary technology of today along with the essential needs required at store level. When a retailer focuses their investments only on digital and e-commerce, they sacrifice the opportunities they have to win at store level. Technology provides conveniences, but those comforts have to be ones customers want rather than just ways for the retailers to save money that put more onus on the customers and don’t make the experience a pleasant one. I agree with Martin that retailers should not be focusing on opening more stores, but I do feel there is a great need to update and renovate existing stores. Bring in technology? Absolutely. But the in-store experience must be one that “wows” the customer with the technology they want along with an excellent opportunity to browse, see, touch and try merchandise and be assisted by well-trained associates. E-commerce sales will continue to increase, but brick-and-mortar will be around for many years to come. The ones who will survive and be the most successful are the retailers who understand how to deliver the perfect blend of digital experience and traditional in-store experience. Provide the… Read more »
Jasmine Glasheen
Jasmine Glasheen
Contributing Editor
1 hour 35 minutes ago

The short answer? Definitely. There’s no need for more retail square footage, what we need is better retail square footage. Customers aren’t impressed by acreage anymore… it takes more than that to build a brand.

Instead of investing in excessive expansion, retailers should be focused on exceptional customer service, creating a personalized and seamless omnichannel experience, and in-store events and education.

Most importantly, with Gen Z it’s all about the product. Focusing fundage on sourcing something exemplary will get retailers a lot further than building aimlessly.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 34 minutes ago

While I agree that investing in an e-commerce platform that doesn’t connect to the brick-and-mortar customer database or investing in a POS system that doesn’t consider mobility are both wrong investments, there are other “traditional” systems in which retailers should continue to invest notwithstanding the emphasis on this movement we call the digital transformation and omnichannel retailing.

Such systems as loyalty programs, warehouse management, financial management, inventory management, etc. cannot be forgotten in favor of these shiny new objects usurping every trade headline. They too help to run the business.

Kim Garretson
Kim Garretson
Advisor, MyAlerts
1 hour 32 minutes ago

I agree there is too much focus on the traditional, but also too much wasted spending on predictive analytics platforms that still make guesses about what individual prospects and customers actually want. I return to the great Seth Godin who argued for Permission Marketing, where we simply ask each person how we can help them with product, price, service, etc. Smart retailers are using opt in alerting to do just this today.

From Seth: “Permission marketing is the privilege (not the right) of delivering anticipated, personal and relevant messages to people who actually want to get them. It recognizes the new power of the best consumers to ignore marketing. It realizes that treating people with respect is the best way to earn their attention.”

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
1 hour 21 minutes ago

I’ll take this in a different direction. In a time when online competitors are taking a whack at traditional retail, it’s almost unbelievable that IT shops are begging for more funding and not getting it. Digital competition requires a digital response. How can we get the message across?

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 18 minutes ago

For traditional retail businesses, it can be hard to make investment cases for new technology, especially that which is untested. However, it is increasingly necessary to take risks and to pioneer new things in the digital space – just as Amazon does.

Part of the solution is to ramp up R&D budgets and to set aside people and funds to innovate and incubate new ideas. This more entrepreneurial approach has been used to good effect at retailers like Walmart and John Lewis.

All that said, as vital as digital is, traditional retailers must still invest in their stores and physical assets. If they don’t, they run the risk of falling into the trap of so many department stores which are now playing catch-up to modernize the shopping experience across their estates.

Joanna Rutter
Joanna Rutter
Marketing, Dor
1 hour 14 seconds ago

Without constantly innovating to meet customer needs, legacy retailers will not succeed. Full stop. We all know this. Deploying better tech or investing in new channels is not PR icing. It’s the ticket you have to shell out for in order to get out of the 1980s. (Walmart’s acquisition of Parcel comes to mind.) Jasmine said it beautifully below: Square footage alone doesn’t suffice. Developing internal systems to collect, analyze and take action on both online and offline customer data is an obvious, urgent need, but it takes a great internal leadership team to take action. Because retail is fear-driven right now, and that’s the real “Amazon effect.” It’s paralyzing to face the two options of either risking failure or slowly deteriorating. I appreciate that this fear is waking up a whole industry that desperately needed the call. And I’m excited to see legacy retailers pivot and succeed, and prove the naysayers wrong.

Gib Bassett
Gib Bassett
Customer Success Director, Salesforce
59 minutes 31 seconds ago

Seems like investment strategy should be dictated by how tech and digital supports the retailer’s delivery of a compelling customer experience. For traditional retailers with stores, that footprint woven into digital is probably going to underpin this. How it’s architected and delivered though is based on insights reflecting the customer experience. It probably needs to be an ongoing effort, not a fixed end point, that gets tuned over time based on insights. Leading with a technology conversation is probably not the right approach.

Lee Peterson
Lee Peterson
EVP Brand, Strategy & Design, WD Partners
40 minutes 10 seconds ago

What we hear from most retailers is, “we can barely keep up with the lines we have to deliver (focus on the basics), let alone get ahead of the game.” It’s a cost issue, always has been. Walmart and Amazon don’t have those problems or they have the foresight and cash to get past them. Having said that, if retailers don’t start to compete in every modern sense of the word, they won’t have to worry about it for much longer.

Mohamed Amer
Mohamed Amer
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP
4 minutes 32 seconds ago
This is what I call a core versus edge conversation. Core is the existing status quo; here it’s the traditional store where nearly all commerce is transacted while digital channels are creeping in from the edges of the revenue picture and usually come from non-traditional players. To muddle things more, the influence of those digital touchpoints gets lost as operational and financial metrics continue to reflect the core. The traditional customer journey was straight forward starting with brand ads pulling you to a store to try a new product or reinforcing and validating your purchase decision. The trip to your favorite store was taken for granted and everyone was happy with that setup. The manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer and consumer all had clear roles and benefits in that equation. With the massive adoption of the Internet, social media and smartphones, the apple cart got turned over in unprecedented ways. It takes time, and a changed mindset, to recognize and then formulate a strategic response to the changes that are upending nearly every taken-for-granted assumption about how we do retail. Time and vivid examples of winners and losers in this new reality are what it will take to really get going on… Read more »
