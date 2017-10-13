Are retailers shortchanging the digital transformation?
While 90 percent of commerce may still be offline, 95 percent of the growth in retail is expected to come from digital (e-commerce + digitally influenced). And with asymmetric competition — whether big (Amazon, Walmart, etc.) or niche (Harry’s, Casper, Everlane, etc.) — benefiting from the law of accelerating returns, pursuing linear, incremental progress instead of step function change will get you killed in the long run.
Yet digital commerce and marketing technologies — married with a good strategy and the right internal talent — are available to help retailers fight back against the “Amazon effect.”
Last week’s CARMA conference in New York City hosted by Custora featured several retailers who are waking up to this and starting to take advantage. However, most retailers I’ve talked to in the last couple of years are not doing nearly enough.
So how are retailers getting it wrong?
Far too many who are still thinking about their investment approach with a linear, static planning model. In a resource constrained retail business, if you are investing in a traditional business intelligence platform that doesn’t offer a customer-centric view of your data instead of a solution that provides that view and allows your digital marketers to create segments on the fly, you are doing it wrong. Or if you are spending a year or more to upgrade to the next release of a POS system that was built around the traditional cash wrap without seriously considering one that is built around a mobile first, check-out anywhere model, you are doing it wrong.
On a more macro level, if you are one of the many retailers who still devotes 70 – 80 percent of your capital budget to store openings, remodels and internal-facing system upgrades instead of allocating at least half to building the digital future of your company, disruption and accelerating competition are about to come along and leave you in the dust.
DISCUSSIONS QUESTIONS: Do you see retailers focusing too much on traditional business investments at the expense of the future digital opportunity? Into which areas should they be shifting their investments? How should retailers balance such needs?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Are retailers shortchanging the digital transformation?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There’s no question that retailers need to focus on their future digital opportunities, and many need to do much more than they are today. However the traditional businesses and physical stores are still very much part of this future. This is not an either/or proposition. Customer experience and service delivery must seamlessly move between online and physical and so investments need to focus on technologies, platforms and services that most effectively deliver that for their customers. I disagree with the argument that retailers are investing too much in their traditional businesses — physical stores are and will continue to be relevant. As noted, 90 percent of business is still done offline.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Contributing Editor
The short answer? Definitely. There’s no need for more retail square footage, what we need is better retail square footage. Customers aren’t impressed by acreage anymore… it takes more than that to build a brand.
Instead of investing in excessive expansion, retailers should be focused on exceptional customer service, creating a personalized and seamless omnichannel experience, and in-store events and education.
Most importantly, with Gen Z it’s all about the product. Focusing fundage on sourcing something exemplary will get retailers a lot further than building aimlessly.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
While I agree that investing in an e-commerce platform that doesn’t connect to the brick-and-mortar customer database or investing in a POS system that doesn’t consider mobility are both wrong investments, there are other “traditional” systems in which retailers should continue to invest notwithstanding the emphasis on this movement we call the digital transformation and omnichannel retailing.
Such systems as loyalty programs, warehouse management, financial management, inventory management, etc. cannot be forgotten in favor of these shiny new objects usurping every trade headline. They too help to run the business.
Advisor, MyAlerts
I agree there is too much focus on the traditional, but also too much wasted spending on predictive analytics platforms that still make guesses about what individual prospects and customers actually want. I return to the great Seth Godin who argued for Permission Marketing, where we simply ask each person how we can help them with product, price, service, etc. Smart retailers are using opt in alerting to do just this today.
From Seth: “Permission marketing is the privilege (not the right) of delivering anticipated, personal and relevant messages to people who actually want to get them. It recognizes the new power of the best consumers to ignore marketing. It realizes that treating people with respect is the best way to earn their attention.”
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’ll take this in a different direction. In a time when online competitors are taking a whack at traditional retail, it’s almost unbelievable that IT shops are begging for more funding and not getting it. Digital competition requires a digital response. How can we get the message across?
Managing Director, GlobalData
For traditional retail businesses, it can be hard to make investment cases for new technology, especially that which is untested. However, it is increasingly necessary to take risks and to pioneer new things in the digital space – just as Amazon does.
Part of the solution is to ramp up R&D budgets and to set aside people and funds to innovate and incubate new ideas. This more entrepreneurial approach has been used to good effect at retailers like Walmart and John Lewis.
All that said, as vital as digital is, traditional retailers must still invest in their stores and physical assets. If they don’t, they run the risk of falling into the trap of so many department stores which are now playing catch-up to modernize the shopping experience across their estates.
Marketing, Dor
Without constantly innovating to meet customer needs, legacy retailers will not succeed. Full stop. We all know this. Deploying better tech or investing in new channels is not PR icing. It’s the ticket you have to shell out for in order to get out of the 1980s. (Walmart’s acquisition of Parcel comes to mind.) Jasmine said it beautifully below: Square footage alone doesn’t suffice. Developing internal systems to collect, analyze and take action on both online and offline customer data is an obvious, urgent need, but it takes a great internal leadership team to take action. Because retail is fear-driven right now, and that’s the real “Amazon effect.” It’s paralyzing to face the two options of either risking failure or slowly deteriorating. I appreciate that this fear is waking up a whole industry that desperately needed the call. And I’m excited to see legacy retailers pivot and succeed, and prove the naysayers wrong.
Customer Success Director, Salesforce
Seems like investment strategy should be dictated by how tech and digital supports the retailer’s delivery of a compelling customer experience. For traditional retailers with stores, that footprint woven into digital is probably going to underpin this. How it’s architected and delivered though is based on insights reflecting the customer experience. It probably needs to be an ongoing effort, not a fixed end point, that gets tuned over time based on insights. Leading with a technology conversation is probably not the right approach.
EVP Brand, Strategy & Design, WD Partners
What we hear from most retailers is, “we can barely keep up with the lines we have to deliver (focus on the basics), let alone get ahead of the game.” It’s a cost issue, always has been. Walmart and Amazon don’t have those problems or they have the foresight and cash to get past them. Having said that, if retailers don’t start to compete in every modern sense of the word, they won’t have to worry about it for much longer.
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP