Are retail associates ready to deal with abusive customers?
Any job dealing with the public can be a tough gig, but retail employees are experiencing treatment from customers that veers into the territory of abuse with an alarming frequency, according to a recent article in The Age.
In the article, retail workers in Australia told stories of being spit on and yelled at by angry customers. One retail manager said that since he has been dealing with refunds and loss prevention, people have gone as far as to throw things at him and threaten him with a knife.
Employee anecdotes are bolstered by a study by the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association, which represents retail and fast food workers, indicating that of the 6,000 members polled nationally, 44.4 percent had been abused physically or verbally by a customer. The organization has launched a campaign to encourage customers to remain calm when interacting with retail employees.
The internet is littered with personal anecdotes and news stories about retail workers outside of Australia facing down abusive and violent customers, especially in the context of attempting to confront shoplifters. In a 2013 post on one forum, an employee seeking retail management work expressed concern that being attacked and forced to defend oneself could result in the manager being fired. An online legal resource confirms that this is often the path of least resistance for an employer to avoid legal liability.
A U.K. government organization called Health and Safety Executive (HSE) released a document called Preventing Violence to Retail Staff, to address the issue of customer abuse, the first version of which was released in 1995.
The OSHA website reports that nearly two million workers in the U.S. each year report having been the victim of workplace violence, but does not split out statistics on employees who are victims of attacks or abuse by customers. It does, however, note that working with roles in which employees exchange money with the public increases the probability that an employee will be the victim of workplace violence.
- ‘I was spat on by a customer’: retail abuse on the rise – The Age
- What To Do When A Customer Physically Attacks You – City-Data.com
- Preventing Violence to Retail Staff – HSE.gov
- Legal Resources – HG.org
- Workplace violence – OSHA
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Have you witnessed verbal and/or physical abuse of retail employees by customers in the U.S.? Is this type of behavior more prevalent during the holidays? What steps can retailers take to protect their employees from such behavior?
Join the Discussion!
17 Comments on "Are retail associates ready to deal with abusive customers?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Sadly, abuse is part of daily life for front-line retail workers — especially during the holidays when lines get long and tempers flare. Some customers believe it is their right to be demanding — they are the customer after all. However, there’s a fine line between demanding and abusive, and front-line workers should not be subjected to this or any form of abuse.
The physical abuse described in the article is criminal and should be treated accordingly. Retailers need to take a strong, zero-tolerance position on abusive customers (which many do), and customers exhibiting this behavior should be asked to leave — period. The health and well-being of employees comes before any one customer.
Editor, Off-Price Retailing Magazine
During my days on the sales floor there were many cases of customers threatening or stalking employees. Good retail employees interact with and are polite to everyone, so it can be hard to tell when an interaction takes a turn for the worse. Luckily, large department stores have strong security teams in place. Employees can easily call the security team and have them escort volatile customers/stalkers out, but it can be pretty jarring.
Verbal abuse, however, is slightly more of a gray area. I drew the line at name calling, but many associates grin and bear it. Associates being verbally abused are put in an uncomfortable position: Should they take a stance and ask the customer to leave, thereby risking a negative performance review, or should they respond with stoic kindness?
It’s important for employees in these circumstances to know that management and security stand behind their right to be treated fairly. As my retail experience is with big box stores who had pretty great no tolerance policies, I always felt safe.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I have not witnessed abusive behavior but have seen customers denigrating retail staff. Unfortunately, some of this behavior is a byproduct of the demand for instant gratification prevalent in our society today.
Retailers can learn from these situations by doing the following: Understanding the reasons behind the customer abuse of staff. Taking a bad situation and fixing it before it becomes a real problem. Fixing the problem at the source. Changing a negative situation into a positive one. Seeing the problem from the customer’s perspective.
However, management can NEVER allow their staff to be abused in any manner, physically or emotionally. Here is where the manager needs to extricate the staff member and take control of the situation.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I’ve seen angry customers, yet I haven’t seen anyone cross the line into being physically abusive. There are words, sometimes inappropriate, and regardless of the reason for the abusive language, there is no excuse for it. Stress and tension is higher during holiday shopping. When there is a confrontation, a manager must step in. If it is the store’s or employee’s fault, a manager can help right the situation. But even so, the manager must show employees that he or she has their back. It is an opportunity to showcase the manager’s leadership qualities, negotiation skills and to become a role model for employees to emulate.
Global Retail & CPG Marketing, IBM
As a supermarket manager in Chicago in the ’80s, trust me I had my share of abuse. How to respond to troublesome customers must be part of initial onboarding, but also reinforced on a regular basis. Lead by example and require your managers to stay on the sales floor as much as possible.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
I’m going to add a slight twist here. I stood in line one time and witnessed incredibly abusive treatment by a customer to the cashier. The cashier tried very hard to ignore the ranting and continued trying to ring up to get the customer out of the store. She was getting so rattled her hands were shaking. She finally asked the customer to leave and the customer would not. The cashier was the manager on duty so there was no one else to call.
My twist here is that none of us in the line, nor any other staff, said or did anything. In hindsight, I think that was awful, me included. It was clearly the customer who was in the wrong but we left it to the cashier/manager to handle.
Where’s the procedure for that? For my 2 cents!
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Training employees has dissolved into “over there is the bathroom and breaks are taken here — shadow Jane.” In addition, stores that were created to run on four or six person coverage are now on two. Everyone’s at the breaking point. Conflict resolution isn’t a part of the job description. Especially with the add-on demands of picking online orders.
Until retailers put enough people on the floor and train them well I would expect more and more instances of employee abuse by customers. Shoppers know if they do it and throw in, “the customer is always right” they’ll probably get their way and management will not side with the employee.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Global Vice President, Strategic Communications, SAP Global Retail Business Unit
With retail shoppers that blow up, the floor training and role playing workshops are a must. Store people need to stick with, “the customer is always right.” Some of you know me and when I have seen this happening in a store I step in as a loyal shopper and help calm the customer down or get them out of the store. Sometimes the shoppers need to help control the other shoppers.
I have done this many times and store people are quite relieved when I get the other shopper quiet or convince them to leave the store … and I have not been beaten up yet! If you can ever help the store team then step up — and in — and help.
TRedd
Managing Editor, Independent Retailer
Tom, thank you for bringing this point up. I’ve been the associate in this type of situation. Just another customer coming up after the issue is resolved and saying “Wow, that person was crazy — you did a great job,” goes a long way. However, I think retail employees should be more empowered than “the customer is always right,” because that power dynamic is what creates a lot of problem situations in the first place.
Sales Manager
President, Humetrics
I don’t think the first two questions really matter. It does not matter whether I have witnessed abuse of an employee or whether it happens more at this time of year or any time of year. The fact of the matter is that it happens and that employees need to learn how to deal with it.
Move out of the world of retail and just think of all of the articles that you have been reading about abusive passengers on airplanes.
Just as flight attendants have been trained to deal with these situations and airlines have very definite policies on how to deal with the problems, retailers need to take the same approach.
Director of Retail, Milwaukee Art Museum
Managing Editor, Independent Retailer
Global Marketing Director, Retail, Consumer Products, IBM Corp
I have witnessed many ugly situations, and they escalate during times of stress, i.e., holidays. Retailers need to have defined policies and stand behind employees in abusive situations.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering