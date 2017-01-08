Are private equity firms the true retail chain killers?
It’s common to hear Amazon.com mentioned as a culprit when discussing why a given retail chain has filed for bankruptcy. Less commonly heard of late, but also meriting investigation, is the role that burdensome debt built up under the ownership of private equity firms has played in many of these failures.
While chains such as Gymboree, Payless ShoeSource, rue21 and True Religion have been characterized as businesses too slow to react to changes in consumer shopping behavior, that is only part of the explanation, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article. The other part is that these companies were owned by private equity firms that financed their acquisitions with debt and then borrowed more to pay dividends to themselves rather than investing in the businesses.
In the case of Payless, the Journal reports, Golden Gate Capital and Blum Capital acquired the business in a leveraged buyout in 2012 and then added to the company’s debt, which had grown to $700 million, by financing $350 million in dividends that went to the two firms. By last year, Payless’s debt load had ballooned to $840 million. In April, Payless filed for protection under Chapter 11.
Private equity firms, according to the Journal, have found that low interest rates and the availability of capital have been too good to pass up in recent years and acquired many retailers struggling under debt in the past decade. Going further back, chains including Linens ‘n Things, Mervyn’s and Sports Authority were forced to liquidate after being acquired in leveraged buyouts.
Too be sure, it’s not just privately-owned retailers that have had to play the debt juggling act. J.C. Penney has retired more than $1.4 billion in debt since 2014 and has reworked terms of its revolving credit facility, for example, to give the company more flexibility while it continues its turnaround efforts under CEO Marvin Ellison. In January, Penney announced it had sold its headquarters office building and 45 acres of surrounding land for $353 million.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the debt carried by retailers today more burdensome than levels carried in the past? Has private equity firm ownership of retail chains been a positive or negative for the industry on balance?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Difficult sales conditions and negative comps have put considerable financial pressure on retailers and this is reflected in their debt loads. While it seems the current narrative about private equity is generally negative — classic “black hat” raiders, pillaging vulnerable retailers — it’s important to realize that private equity plays an important role in providing retailers access to capital and liquidity.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
Investors want to place capital in winning retail formats that can show sustainable growth and hold the promise of profitability. The onus continues to be on the executive team that their approaches will deliver traffic and conversion as well as new ways of monitoring ever-increasing brand equity. The due diligence process offers valuable insights as investment is contemplated, so there is a growing requirement for retailers to improve their public persona and appeal.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
As margins tighten and competition accelerates, the burden of debt has more of an impact. Private equity firms interested in building a world class brand can be a great partner for many retailers. Private equity firms strictly focused on stripping assets to maximize the returns are very damaging to retailers. You have to chose your partners wisely in this world.
Leverage works well as a financing vehicle when cash flow and margins are strong. Unfortunately, we don’t have that scenario today and I think we are seeing the tip of the iceberg.
Founder and CEO at Orkiv.com
I do agree that private equity greed could have caused a large portion of Chapter 11 protections. Certainly this is a factor, but more important is the fact that as soon as a struggling retailer goes under different ownership, immediately the incentives and priorities shift away from the business and into the pockets of the greedy private equity partners.
Look at most retailers that are founder-run. They are not (usually) the ones struggling, and this is because they care about making the business and improving on the business model and the technology they use in making this happen.
I think private equity can be a good thing, but it needs to come with the right incentives, and most often they need to keep the founder (if possible) on as the CEO or in another influential role.