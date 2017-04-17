Are outlet malls an outlier?
While obituaries are regularly being written about traditional malls, outlet malls by all indications are thriving.
According to a report last week in The Wall Street Journal, “Surprise: Outlet Malls Are Hot,” outlet malls are still seeing high levels of occupancy and income gains. Over the last five years, sales at outlet malls have doubled to about $50 billion, according to Green Street Advisors. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers said its 36 outlet centers were 98 percent full at of the close of 2016.
“The strong performance is partly due to the lack of department stores such as Macy’s, Sears or J.C. Penney in outlet centers, which cater to individual brands such as Coach Inc.,” the Journal reported. The centers are also avoiding the markdown pressures stemming from the rampant closing of department stores and other chains.
Outlet malls have always stood out with the promise a treasure-hunt experience. A Journal article that ran Sunday noted how even high-end retailers are having to offer more deals to reach their loyal wealthy customers. With nearby hotels promoting free-shuttles, tourists have become a major supporter of outlet malls.
Open-air environments and their ability to provide an all-afternoon adventure for family or friends are also key traffic drivers.
“The dwell time is longer,” David Hinkle with the Outlet Resource Group, told Marketplace.org.
The big knock, however, is whether outlet malls offer real deals as much of the product is specifically made for the locations. Critics also complain about over saturation as more centers open, including many close to urban sectors. Reebok, for one, is closing most of its outlet stores to reestablish demand for its wholesale business.
But with rents less expensive than temperature-controlled, enclosed malls, outlet malls can be profitable for vendors.
Steven Tanger, CEO of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, recently told CNBC that with the 35 to 50 percent return rate on apparel and footwear bought online, outlet malls are more profitable for vendors than e-commerce. Said Mr. Tanger, “The dot-com or e-commerce part of their business is not cash flow positive. The outlet stores are cash flow and very positive.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are outlet malls largely immune to the challenges currently facing traditional malls? What challenges may they face in the years ahead?
CEO, Fuse Inventory
Outlet malls exist because on the one hand retailers have trained customers to expect discounts and, on the other hand, they’ve been overproducing the wrong products and need somewhere to offload them. Outlet malls have only recently stopped being a place for overflow stock and started carrying stock of their own, but that’s because of the success they’ve had and the customer’s association with outlets as a discount. There may be no real way to course correct at this point, but this is a self-created institution and its good performance shows breaks in other parts of the value chain.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Outlets are not immune to the challenges of traditional malls, however, they do enjoy a slight advantage. The perception of having access to one-offs and reduced “factory outlet” pricing is a big part of the allure despite the fact that this is more perception than reality in many cases. Outlets will face similar challenges that mall-based retailers face. However, emphasizing the “treasure hunt” experience will help.
Digital Solutions Executive, Fusion Alliance
They are immune to the downfall of traditional malls because they offer the promise of seeking out a great deal AND they are usually outdoor shopping experiences, which are currently on the upswing. The challenge for outlet malls will be when the premise of deeply discounted items disappears and the stores evolve into selling normally-priced products. They will need a new hook to keep those shoppers from abandoning them for outdoor lifestyle centers which offer a richer and broader experience with restaurants, entertainment, etc.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The longer-term question for the branded locations in outlet malls is, does the product they are selling truly represent the brand? Based on all the information I have seen, in many cases it does not. What is occurring is that the brand is knocking off its own product.
While that may be good for short-term sales and profits, the longer-term impact is a lessening of the brand’s value. Once this occurs then the appeal of the outlet mall is diminished and its fate may be the same as the regular malls.
Digital Innovation Strategist, co-founder, ScreenPlay InterActive
Outlet malls are only an outlier for now. To think that they are immune to the digital commerce sea change is folly.
Consider department stores as the low hanging fruit, first to be picked off by digital commerce and changing shopping habits, followed by traditional yet weak malls. That’s not the end though. In time every weak category and business that is uncompetitive and unable to totally meet changing consumer expectations will be hammered and broken. There’s no reason to believe outlet malls (as a category) are exempt. Those that get it and get with it will survive, maybe thrive, the rest shall perish too.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
The outlet mall plaza approach competes against the experience of a mall. Each exceeds the sum of their brand parts with the mall providing consumer engagement that adds additional dimensions to discovery, social engagement, dining and fulfillment. The “we’ll do it ourselves” approach defined by the collection of box stores in the outlet mall has long had malls in their crosshairs, begging that malls and the stores within them take their game of traffic, experience and conversion to new levels.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
Outlet malls are popular for all the reasons Tom Ryan mentions in his post. While the outlets do not offer the latest styles, they typically offer good values. The “treasure hunt” aspect is an added bonus for some shoppers.
More of the same is not necessarily a recipe for future success.
The innovative NEX Crossing Mall in Nebraska is geared to Millennials. Wi-Fi throughout, interactive directional displays and most importantly an app that connects shoppers with the mall and all stores. Even at outlet malls, the future lies in building relationships with customers before, during and after the sale.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The growth of outlet malls over the past several years flies in the face of the conventional wisdom that brick-and-mortar retail is dead. Outlet malls provide the same kind of focus on “treasure hunt” and value that have kept companies like TJX and fast-fashion retailers performing well. They have the added cachet of multiple designer brands, at the same time that those brands are trying to clean up promotional activity in their department store accounts.
In fact, the proliferation of outlet malls (and their upgraded appearance and tenant mix) is one more issue making it harder for the traditional regional mall to tread water. But outlet mall developers need to be careful about overexpansion: There are up to a half-dozen outlet malls around the Chicago area where there used to be one. Part of the appeal of “destination shopping” will be lost of these malls become too commonplace.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
As noted in the article, the physical environment (outdoors) and thrill of the hunt (prices and variety) have been a winning combination to date. I suspect these factors will continue to serve this segment well. I am less concerned about brand dilution since many of the large retailers who sell these brands are in trouble on their own.
One scenario is that the branded stores in traditional outlets will suffer the demise of the large, enclosed malls; leaving the outlet malls as their primary point of physical distribution, competing with other brands in the outlet malls as well as facing online competition. The key is to remember that outlet malls still carry their brand identity and the brand needs to be continually developed within this context.