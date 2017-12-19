Are on-the-road shopping apps helpful or hazardous?
General Motors has launched an app that allows customers to easily shop major food establishments while they’re on the road — and some auto safety advocates aren’t happy about it.
The app, called Marketplace, allows drivers to place orders for coffee, reserve hotel rooms and browse deals on an in-dash touchscreen. The service is being positioned as a simpler, safer alternative to using smartphones to place mobile orders.
“For most retailers and consumer brands the daily commute is the only time not accessible in a consumers’ day,” said Santiago Chamorro, VP for Global Connected Customer Experience, GM, in a statement. “Marketplace gives merchants the ability to more safely engage with drivers and passengers in a meaningful way that provides true value for our customers.”
Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Wingstop, TGI Friday’s, IHOP and Applebee’s are among the brands initially involved with the app. Drivers can find the nearest location, order and pay ahead of time. Shell, ExxonMobil and Priceline (for reserving hotels) are also partners.
Marketplace is scheduled to be rolled out to millions of 2017 and 2018 model automobiles with the compatible infotainment setups.
Critics of the app are concerned that, while perhaps safer than smartphone ordering, the app encourages shopping activities that may divert drivers’ eyes off the road.
“There’s nothing about this that’s safe,” National Safety Council President Deborah Hersman told Insurance Journal.
Being associated with an app like Marketplace could be a liability for restaurants or retailers integrating with the app, especially with an alarming number of accidents already being caused by drivers using apps from their smartphones. A New York Times article from last year cites tech distractions as the primary cause of the biggest spike in traffic deaths in 50 years.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the ability to order and pay from car dashboards a safer convenience or too risky for drivers? Should merchants be hesitant to involve themselves with services like Marketplace?
18 Comments on "Are on-the-road shopping apps helpful or hazardous?"
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Wow — why would anyone think that taking a driver’s eyes off the road to shop would be a good idea? When driverless cars are developed to the point where a driver does not need to monitor driving, then this app may be appropriate. Just because drivers may be breaking the law by using their smartphones to shop while driving does not mean cars need to encourage such a distraction.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Agree!
Marketing, Dor
Totally agree! If this were simply a voice assistant feature without the use of a touchscreen maybe it’d be okay, especially if it pulled drivers in-store without taking their eyes off the road on the way. But this is just bad, and a bad look for the brands that opt in to appear on this service. The future headlines I’m imagining for those retailers are too macabre …
VP Retail Strategy & Operations, Strategy Consulting
I couldn’t agree more! We simply cannot support or enable distracted drivers!
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
I totally agree with you. What happened to safety on the road? Even the installed GPS systems tell you not to take your eyes off the road. There are too many drivers today that still think they are sharp enough to read, text and send messages while driving. Enough. (One man’s opinion.)
Principal, Retail Technology Group
One can go from the sublime to the ridiculous. This is only acceptable to me if the car is in park. Otherwise it’s stupid (and not necessary).
Professor, European School of Economics
Ridiculous is a good description!
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
Well said Bob. Stupid and not necessary is the absolute descriptor here.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The video here is fascinating … it shows that the app doesn’t actually save the driver any time, but instead just shifts the transaction from the store to the car. Camille is right — an app like this is appropriate only for driverless cars.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations, Strategy Consulting
To say that this is concerning is an understatement. Yes, we are in a digital-first, always-connected world, however there have been studies which indicate that using smartphones or apps while driving is essentially as bad as driving while impaired. There have been too many incidents of distracted drivers causing major accidents and harm to others.
While I applaud continuous innovation and the desire to provide consumers with another method of buying products, the “shopping while driving channel” is not a sustainable or safe service. We need all drivers to fully concentrate while driving, and this e-commerce channel would potentially enable the opposite.
Consumer Advocate, finder.com
A quick search tells me that in 2015 alone, 3,477 people were killed and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. Why are we actively creating more distraction to drivers?
I don’t know about you, but the last time I went to Dunkin’ Donuts the service was quick (albeit the pastry not the freshest). I’ll take those extra two minutes to park and order to potentially prevent injury or worse.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
If used as shown in the video, the app is fine. The problem is, many drivers will use it on the highway going 70 MPH or higher. Here in Florida, I’ve seen drivers use iPads while going around a traffic circle. If used as intended, it’s fine. It also may be a safer substitute instead of drivers using their phones or tablets while driving, but none of these things are safe, and I’m sure lawyers are licking their chops on this one.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
This is cray-cray.
This poor and dangerous example of UX is why voice bots will overtake chatbots in implementation. Back in 2000, Mercedes-Benz used to offer a personal shopping service where you speak to an assistant on the phone while driving. States and insurance companies will not allow “finger touching” UX in automobiles after the first few incidents.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
As much as I dislike sharing the road with distracted drivers, these apps are little different than the ones on smartphones and consumers are going to use them. For me, self-driving cars can’t get here soon enough.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
This is a terrible idea. Of course people will be looking at the screen instead of the road. As it is they now they apply makeup, do crosswords, eat, and argue with God knows who — all while driving. So how does it make sense to give them yet another distraction? As to retailers, which company wants to be the first associated with a fatality caused when a driver lost control of his or her vehicle while placing an order for a triple soy latte?
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
In-car ordering will distract the driver which is a bad idea. Having said that, drivers will be ordering from their cars using their phones as they continue to expand the use of smartphones. If Marketplace is safer then drivers may migrate to it. I would suggest to the Marketplace developers to make it voice activated as a safer alternative to pressing screen icons.
Merchants should place their toe in the water and try Marketplace to see where the technology and liability leads.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
Totally agree! I also agree with Joanna. If this were voice-only, maybe I could go for it. For my 2 cents.