Are micro influencers better for retailers than macro influencers?
Through a special arrangement, what follows is an excerpt of an article from Retail Dive, an e-newsletter and website providing a 60-second bird’s eye view of the latest retail news and trends.
When a brand begins its search for the right influencer to partner with, the size of a potential following is usually the first rubric by which value is measured. But experts say that this formula doesn’t necessarily deliver results.
“The two main questions to ask for [when] forming a successful relationship would be, ‘Does this influencer share my values?’ And, ‘Are this influencer’s readers my target market?'” said Sam Cinquegrani, founder and CEO of ObjectWave, a digital marketing and services provider. “It’s not just about the size of the influencer’s following.”
A subset of influencers, called micro influencers, may prove more beneficial to retail brands looking to connect more deeply to their target clientele.
Ray Hartjen, director of marketing for RetailNext, said that these micro influencers, who have neither too few followers nor too many, may be the most valuable kind of influencer for marketers. But the concept, which seems counter-intuitive, can be a hard sell. “Many marketers get caught up in the vanity metric of the number of followers,” said Mr. Hartjen. “But repeated studies have shown that community engagement decreases as the number of an influencer’s followers increase.”
A celebrity with millions of followers might only get a one to two percent engagement on even their best posts, he said. By contrast, micro influencers might get close to 10 percent. “Because of scale, the big celebrity will bring in big numbers, even at a low conversion rate,” said Hartjen. “But they’re expensive. It comes down to a numbers and analytics game.”
Of course, influencers with substantial followings are still the goal for many retailers.
“Top influencers have audiences in the millions,” said Jeremy Shih, head of marketing at Mediakix. “Top YouTubers can get over five million views per video.” But Shih says there are benefits to both kinds of influencers. “Earlier in the year, we conducted a study between top brands who marketed concurrently with both micro and macro influencers,” said Shih. “[We found that] macro influencers may perform better for certain types of brands including beauty and fashion.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What factors should play the biggest role in the decision to work with influencers? What general advice would have around working with online influencers?
11 Comments on "Are micro influencers better for retailers than macro influencers?"
EVP Brand, Strategy & Design, WD Partners
The whole notion of paying celebrities to hype your product as opposed to them endorsing it of their own accord is expensive, extremely disingenuous and risky all at once. Wouldn’t it have seemed like a great idea to get Russell Simmons to hype your product a year ago? Then what? You’re locked in. I’m for micro, the timeless way.
I know it’s old school, but in my opinion there is no better way to market your product than through quality, honesty, uniqueness and the always-difficult method of staying relevant. That’s your job! In the end, you’re always better off being yourself instead of someone else’s toy of the week.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
On the mark Lee. And there is nothing “old school” about the truth!
President, Second To None
In our work with specialty retailers, we’ve witnessed a higher lift in social media influence and online impact among brands working with micro-influencers. The most significant contributing factor is to identify an influencer whose followers/fans/readers best align with the brand’s core and ideal customer. In most cases, these will be micro-influencers. Savvy brands amplify ROI by working with a carefully curated set of micro-influencers rather than a single macro-influencer, then consistently monitoring social impact and modifying their set of influencers over time.
Co-founder, CART (Center for Advancing Retail & Technology)
The fundamentals need to be in place: quality, value, service, etc. Thereafter, I think the focus on lift vs. engagement is right, whether at the micro or macro level.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
GenZinsider.com CEO
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
Consumers are becoming more and more weary of macro/celebrity endorsements so the value of micro influencers is increasing. These micro influencers are perceived as being more genuine and relevant to consumers and gaining more trust as a result.
Senior Marketing Manager, RW3
A message spread to all is not a message worth spreading. Consumer bases have grown incredibly niche and spending the time to find the right influencer isn’t just important, but the key to a brand’s digital strategy.
Users and shoppers appreciate authenticity; users can tell pretty quickly if the influencer actually uses and enjoys the product, or is just cashing a check.
President, Ipsos Retail Performance
It’s a question of scale. If the retailer is playing to the mainstream market and has a large estate and a large budget with a broad customer base, go for macro. If the retailer is playing to the niche and likely smaller, then utilize micro.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Most “influencers” are known in their industry, or by a group of peers. Many have large followings in social media. That said, why not make everyone feel as if they are an influencer? Work to make everyone who does business with you a brand ambassador. Be good enough that they will talk about you. Reward those that do. Nothing big. Maybe even just a little recognition. If you can connect with enough small or “micro influencers,” you can create an army of evangelists!
Director of Marketing, OceanX