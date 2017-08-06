Photo: Getty Images

On June 2, “National Donut Day” also known as“National Doughnut Day” saw a number of large and smaller doughnut sellers give away free products to customers.

Among those participating, Krispy Kreme gave away one free doughnut with no strings attached. Both Dunkin’ Donuts and Tim Hortons offered a freebie with the purchase of a beverage. Wawa offered one with purchase to its loyalty card members.

Another popular freebie event is “National Coffee Day,” which occurs annually on September 29. Last year, 7-Eleven offered a free medium-coffee from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Krispy Kreme upped the ante by offering a free coffee and glazed doughnut. Preserving some margin, Dunkin’ Donuts, celebrating its 66th year, offered medium cups of coffee for 66 cents. Starbucks donated a coffee tree for every cup of brewed Mexico Chiapas coffee it sold in the U.S. and Mexico.

Ice cream, pizza, cookies and beer are also among categories celebrated with special promotions on the annual days.

On a more niche level is “Free Comic Book Day,” which celebrated its sixteenth year on May 6. Over 5.7 million comics were expected to be given away this year, according to Diamond Comics Distributors. Unlike other “National Days,” the vendors – comics publishers – supply the comic books and graphic novels at a nominal cost. Not so surprisingly, a survey of comic book shop owners by Diamond Comics showed that 92 percent were either “extremely positive” or “positive” about 2017’s “Free Comic Book Day.”

However, as detailed by www.bleedingcool.com, the survey found the percentage of those who were “extremely positive” was slightly lower than its 2016 survey. Although the question was worded differently, the comic book stores surveyed also felt they saw less new customers than the prior year. Concluded Rich Johnston, founder of bleedingcool.com, “Might we expect some changes next year?”