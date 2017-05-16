Photo: RetailWire

Generational differences may play a larger role in attitudes toward digital innovations than company executives originally thought, according to research from the IBM Institute for Business Value. Indeed, the data highlights Baby Boomers’ relative lack of interest in embracing new initiatives compared to younger age groups.

Sixty-four percent of Millennials said they are excited to see how companies will use digital customer experience (CX) technologies, compared with 48 percent of Gen Xers and only 39 percent of Baby Boomers.

Boomer apathy shows up in a number of areas where consumers are familiar with CX initiatives but not interested in trying them. For example, eight in 10 Boomers who are familiar with purchasing products or services with a mobile pay app but haven’t done so attributed their non-action to a lack of interest.

Roughly three-quarters of Boomers who are familiar with the following initiatives but haven’t tried them also point to indifference as the cause:

Receiving alerts on their mobile device about location-based sales or specials;

Locating products with a company’s mobile app while shopping; and,

Designing customized versions of products/services using a brand’s mobile app or website.

Not only are Baby Boomers less likely to use technologies that they know about, they are also less likely to be aware of new CX initiatives. For example, half of Boomers reported not knowing that they could interact with a computer, robot or device via voice command, while only about one-quarter of Millennials were in the dark. Additionally, 45 percent of Boomers were unfamiliar with the use of interactive digital displays in companies’ stores, more than twice the share of Millennials (20 percent).

“Age can be a sensitive topic when you’re talking about digital acuity,” IBM wrote in the report. “On one hand, you don’t want to stereotype people based solely on their age; instead, you should treat customers as individuals with the flexibility to engage with you using the channels they like best. On the other hand, it is important to be aware of the different characteristics and needs of each generation.”