Photo: Apple

Declared its “most ambitious store to date” and winning raves across tech blogs, the Apple Michigan Avenue store, opened last Friday, is about five blocks south from where the company’s first flagship opened in 2003.

The two-level location costing $27 million — a whopping $1,350 per square foot — is the pinnacle version of its “Town Square” format that positions Apple as a community center and public space where people can gather. Town Square, according to tech bloggers, also differentiates Apple from copycat formats from Microsoft and Samsung.

“Some stores are for selling — actually almost all stores are for selling,” CEO Tim Cook told CNBC at the opening. “It’s actually a small part of what we do in our store. Our stores are about service, supporting customers, being a place where customers can discover and explore our products and education. And connecting. A place where people can connect.”

Positioned next to the Chicago River, the building stands out for its 32-foot glass walls that provide an unobstructed view of the water while bathing shoppers in natural light.

Another unique feature is the thin, 111-by-98-foot curved carbon-fiber roof supported by four interior columns. The Chinese granite floors extend from indoors to the outdoors to blur the distinction between the spaces while lending new access to the riverfront.

Under the guidance of Angela Ahrendts, SVP of retail and former head of Burberry, Apple has added floor-to-ceiling screens to support both education and spectacle while adding wooden tables to replace the familiar white with a warmer look.

Like other Town Square locations, Apple Michigan Avenue features “The Avenue,” a section featuring boutique-like “windows” to display items that change on a seasonal basis. Community and education aspects include an amphitheater-like space for year-round seminars and sessions, a section for business advice and training, and outdoor seating area with free Wi-Fi that is open 24/7.

For 9to5mac, Noah Stahl wrote, “It’s not to sell you hundreds of dollars of merchandise, though that may be a byproduct. Apple’s goal is to educate and to become a staple in the community, and not just by selling tech.”