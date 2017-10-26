Amazon to begin making in-home deliveries in 37 cities
Amazon.com has announced the launch of Amazon Key, a new service that allows Prime members to have orders delivered inside their homes.
Amazon Key will initially be available in 37 cities starting on Nov. 8. The service will cover millions of products sold on Amazon and will not cost anything additional for Prime members. Amazon Key will work with all of the e-tailer’s free home delivery options — same-day, one-day, two-day and standard shipping. Once a customer has set up the service, they may select the in-home option while shopping. Amazon said it will handle the rest with “no passcodes, no fuss,” according to a company press release.
Amazon Key enables Prime members to monitor deliveries with real-time delivery notifications and gives them the ability to use video to see products being delivered live or later after the delivery is complete.
To gain access to a customer’s home, drivers need to request access. Amazon verifies that the correct driver is at the right destination through an encrypted process. Once access is granted, drivers are recorded by an Amazon Cloud Cam as the door is unlocked.
Prime members interested in the service may pre-order the Amazon Key kit that includes the Cloud Cam and compatible smart locks. Customers may install the kits themselves or take advantage of the free professional installation that comes with each kit. The kits sell for $249.99.
Amazon is planning to leverage Key to offer other services and conveniences beyond product deliveries. Prime members, for example, will be able to grant keyless access to family and friends. The company also plans to offer services such as Merry Maids house cleaning, pet sitters and dog walkers from Rover.com, and thousands of others through Amazon Home Services.
“Amazon Key will make it even easier to cross a major chore off your to-do list by letting the professionals at Merry Maids take care of the house cleaning while you’re not home,” said Nik Varty, CEO of ServiceMaster, the parent company of Merry Maids, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Amazon so that their customers in need of professional home cleaning services can take advantage of this innovative, convenient and secure service.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What impact will Amazon Key have on Amazon’s business and those of rival retailers? Do you see other retailers or services such as Google Express jumping into this type of service quickly now that Amazon has announced the launch of Amazon Key?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon Key is another example of how Amazon continues to push the bounds of their service offerings. While there’s no doubt that this service will resonate with some customers, not everyone will feel comfortable with strangers entering their homes — even if they can monitor them on a web cam. I don’t see Google Express responding to Amazon’s new service — I suspect that they will wait and see what the consumer acceptance is and adjust accordingly.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I’m sorry, I just have a one sentence response to this concept:
This is insane.
Well, here’s a second one: What could possibly go wrong? Where do I begin?
Marketing Director, Aptos
What, me worry, Paula? Why should I worry about giving Amazon access to my home and a 24-hour camera at my front door? Everybody knows data breaches are rare! As you said, what could possibly go wrong in this scenario? ;^)
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Amazon, through Key, has just upped its game and raised the bar for competitors. How many smart locks will a consumer be willing to install? If they have Key, will it work with other retailers? Key is another example of Amazon leading e-commerce, bettering Prime membership and bringing other services, like Merry Maids, to consumers.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This is pushing the bounds alright, but I thinks it will have limited appeal. Do the masses really need this service?
Managing Director, GlobalData
We all know that the last mile is the most painful part of online ordering, not least because of the hassle associated with missing deliveries or having to wait home for products to arrive.
This is a good solution and, in typical Amazon style, the company has developed a kit to allow keyless access as well as some security and “peace of mind” features such as video footage of the delivery.
Not everyone will wish to use this, but for those that do this is a very credible solution. One wonders why the delivery companies are nowhere near as innovative as Amazon …
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I like the concept, but I don’t see it as a big win in the near future. I think the more significant benefit of Amazon Key may be allowing access to family members and friends and not so much for deliveries. Even though there is a video showing what took place, I can see customers being reluctant to allow strangers into their homes, fearing that the delivery person will see what they have and worrying that they may be prone to theft in the future.
I have a security system and grant access to my cleaning person with a personal code so she can clean while my wife and I are at work. My family has access also through the security system when needed while we’re away. So the idea isn’t new. But how will customers respond for deliveries? That is something we’ll have to wait and see.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s another bold move by Amazon to broaden its reach, but the adoption is likely to be slow given the inherent risks and the price of entry (so to speak). Though given the large numbers already allowing house cleaners, dog walkers and so forth into their homes while at work or away, this may be a bigger success than expected. Rest assured that Amazon has done its homework to understand the potential size of the market.
Co-founder, CART (Center for Advancing Retail & Technology)
One small step for Amazon. Part of a giant leap for the retail industry. Retail is completely transforming last-mile delivery with Walmart delivering in-fridge, Postmates delivering via Starship Robots and UPS testing drone delivery. Amazon will appropriately address any privacy/security concerns and I agree with Dick that it’s a slower adoption (cost of entry for users) leading to a larger success than we might predict. Last-mile is a massive opportunity right now and leave it to Amazon to continue to be on the leading edge of innovation.
SVP, Strategy & Insight, Profitero
Among the heaviest users of Prime, I suspect this program may have some appeal. For those with concerns about “porch pirates,” it may eliminate some friction or perceived risk.
I’m intrigued that it’s rolling out to 37 areas immediately. Amazon typically pilots new initiatives on a smaller scale and only rolls them out when they’ve been tested and optimized, but this seems like an aggressive rollout.
If it does significantly improve the Amazon customer experience, it will be another lock-in factor and yet another bar-raiser for Amazon competitors.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I think this is terrific for Merry Maids and Rover as Amazon’s coattails are massive and get them great exposure. For Amazon, this doesn’t even have to scale — it gets them in the press, again. But I can’t help but think something high profile will go wrong from all of Amazon’s limitless connectedness to our homes via Alexa and now Key.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
I think the impact will be significant, especially as the service will be free for Prime customers. I bet this approach will actually increase the number of shoppers signing up for Prime. The cost to install the system seems a little high but if it works well I think that most people will bite the bullet if they plan on using the other services like Merry Maids. If for deliveries only, the cost is too high. This may be the answer in the suburbs and in rural areas, but in cities where many buildings have a doorman or an area where packages are delivered and held for you to pick up, I don’t know if it would make sense. As to the impact on others like Walmart and Google, how can they ignore this? Amazon will keep up the challenge.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Amazon continues to test alternative delivery methods so this latest innovations is not unexpected. In essence this latest foray, including lots of valuable services while the owners are gone (e.g., Merry Maids house cleaning) underscores Amazon’s position that it is not simply a world class logistics provider. Instead, it is a customer needs and wants solution for Americans’ drive for more convenience and simplicity in their harried lives.
The kit fee and the security concerns of customers may prevent some customers from signing up for this service. However, there are “riches in niches” that Amazon recognizes from such a platform to get closer to those customers demanding these time-saving services.
Regarding followers, Amazon has raised the bar in terms of technology and related services. The company’s continued push of “first mover” advantages puts significant pressure on competitive followers.
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
So Amazon says “Let a delivery guy come into your home. But it’ll be okay. We will put in a camera that watches you all the time.”
What could go wrong? It remains to be seen how many consumers, in this age of justifiable suspicion, will adopt this service. Only then can we know whether this will impact other retailers.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Perhaps they’ll even have drones open the door and drop off the goods. The free PR Amazon gets is fabulous.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
Do we feel confident enough that our privacy will be secured once the delivery is completed? Or will the eyes behind the camera have open access to our home even when we are there?
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
Agree with your concern, Ed. Plenty of examples so far where these devices send private information out of our homes without approval or notification.
And Paula nails it as well. The PR Amazon gets every time they announce something like this is tremendous for them.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations, Strategy Consulting
Considering the high entry costs, Amazon’s newest innovation, the Amazon Key may not have the highest adoption rates. There are plenty of security and safety considerations to be worked out, as consumers will be providing access to their home and valuables.
We can agree that the most challenging aspect of today’s digital-first commerce world is the last mile. It will be interesting to see how this takes off, and what the reaction will be from loyal Prime members.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Amazon is probing a critical cultural aspect of how pervasive (and invasive) consumers are willing to let them be. Once the psychological sanctity of the “castle” is penetrated, Amazon will have essentially become a trusted family member. One afforded relatively free access to the home, but also trusted to select others (Merry Maids or whomever) to grant and police access to the home as well. This will not be successful on package delivery alone. It depends on consumers being willing to make Amazon the service provider gatekeeper to the castle.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations, Strategy Consulting
Good points Ben! They are already “virtually” a trusted family member with the ubiquitous Alexa devices all throughout our homes …
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
There are certain things you should just say no to: gas station sushi, eating the worm at the bottom of the mezcal bottle and letting a huge multinational technology company with no accountability have access to your home.
CEO and Founder, Pulse Commerce
If there is one company that customers will trust with a service like this, it’s Amazon.
That said, allowing any individual to enter the home without the owner’s presence is a huge hurdle. If the concept is to thwart porch pirates by leaving deliveries inside the home, then who would prefer to give access to the entire home? Should I take my chances with one package? Or with all of my possessions?
People are much more likely to use this with their cleaning services, who likely already know where the hidden key is, than they are to use it for deliveries.
Google won’t be able to follow suit. The trust hurdle will be far greater. Would Google follow up with Google Maps Home View? — Go from the satellite view to the street view to inside the home? Doubtful, but that’s how Google’s intentions may be viewed by many.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
Once again Amazon is going for it. Will it be successful? That all depends on how you measure success. I am certain some consumers will go for this but many will remain skeptical. And I am sitting here scratching my head about the cost they will be eating. Eating shipping costs is one thing but eating in-home delivery? That sounds like a WOW to me. I do not think other retailers will be jumping on this bandwagon until they see how it shakes out. For my 2 cents.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Some people who are concerned about packages being stolen from outside their doors may be interested. However, the publicity surrounding the first bad incident will make even those consumers hesitant. The potential for problems is likely to make many more consumers hesitant to try this service.
CEO, Ranky
Many might think this is “pushing the bounds” but I have to disagree. Once more Amazon has shown us how innovative their products and services can be. This is not a service that each consumer will have to necessarily implement when purchasing products on Amazon. Amazon Key is an extra service that is meant to be adopted by a very large portion of Amazon users. There are surely good reasons behind the launch of this service and Amazon is probably trying to solve a major problem (lack of time at home) of their consumers.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
Will this be successful? Yes because Amazon is behind it. Does it have any inherent problems? Yes, because you are opening your house to strangers while you are not there. Can the problems be overcome? Yes, because Amazon is again pushing the boundaries farther out than one could ever imagine, even two years ago. The bigger question to me is why would I spend $250 to get the kit when I can pick up the package at my doorstep when I arrive home? Have we gotten that lazy?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Amazon is a master at retail innovation. And once a Prime member makes the investment to install the lock system, they are even more likely to use Amazon. The lock will be able to be used for other people, and that includes other retailers. Will Google Express and others (Walmart is already on this solution) be faster to this concept? … YES!
VP, Marketing at Nicejob
A bold move that will require a shift in consumer behavior. Adoption will likely be slow. While many other retailers or services might be interested to be part of this, Amazon will probably keep it closed to others for a while. This will have to play out, as there are all kinds of possibilities (both positive and negative) that will determine whether it is successful. It will be interesting to see if an increase in smart home products occurs, and if there are other spin-off services as a result.
Editor-in-Chief, CPGmatters
Let’s see if I can be diplomatic. The $250 set-up fee makes this service unlikely to be accepted by most people. Enough with diplomacy. Is this service cool, creepy or stupid? I choose Door 3, Monty.
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
Partner, KIZER & BENDER Speaking!
As a consumer, I want to date technology, I don’t want to marry it. And I don’t want random people having access to my home. I’m with Bob Phibbs on this one. I think it’s a ploy for publicity heading into the holidays. And with Paula Rosenblum: What could possibly go wrong?
Founder and CEO, Bobsled Marketing
Well played, Amazon.
This solves a major consumer pain point of missed deliveries, theft, and damage. Again, Amazon innovates with the customer in mind.
Sure, it is mostly attractive to a certain segment of customers who are plagued by issues with mail carriers. But you can bet that those customers will be ordering from Amazon with heightened frequency using this new program and bypassing competitors. The Amazon flywheel just started spinning a bit faster for that demographic.
Global Innovation Strategy Lead, Zebra Technologies
I stick by my comment on RetailWire’s 10/3/16 piece: “Will customers give Amazon the keys to their smart homes?”
Comment from 10/3/16:
“I completely believe that this is a concept that could see wide adoption. Airbnb has helped in resetting the idea of what personal space means and blockchain technology will allow for secure, immutable, one-time access to home IoT locks. Delivery person tracking and home tracking (cameras, mobile device and presence sensors) will play an over-the-top role for auditing behavior. Insurance will cover the rest.”
Strategic Market Communications, Upstream Commerce
Methinks it’s scary, as the skeptic BrainTrusters have amply pointed out. And The Merry Maids must be jumping in the aisles with the publicity (which reminds me that my house needs cleaning) and I will let them in, but not via an electronic key.