Source: Amazon video

Many teens already think of Amazon.com as their family’s default shopping app. What’s going to happen now that they can have their own Amazon accounts?

Amazon has introduced a new program that allows teenagers to have their own login and make use of Prime account benefits if their parents are members. In a nod to nervous parents, Amazon has designed the system to link to their accounts, which can be set up with pre-approved spending limits or require approval of all orders.

“As a parent of a teen, I know how they crave independence, but at the same time that has to be balanced with the convenience and trust that parents need. We’ve listened to families and have built a great experience for both teens and parents,” said Michael Carr, vice president, Amazon households. “For teens who have a parent with a Prime membership, they can also access Prime benefits at no additional cost, including fast, free shipping, Prime Video and gaming benefits with Twitch Prime.”

Registered teens sign into the site using the Amazon App to make a purchase. Parents then receive a text or email with the order details. Kids may include a personal note for their parents providing a rationale for their purchase. In its press release, Amazon provided the example of a student needing a book for school as the type of message that might be sent. Other absurd examples also come to mind to anyone who has ever parented a teenager.

Amazon is emphasizing elements that may put parents at ease, like making their approval the default setting to make sure orders shipped do not arrive as an unpleasant surprise. Parents may cancel and return items as they would for their own purchases.

Teens looking for their own accounts can send an invitation to a parent through text or email. Parents who accept choose a payment method and shipping addresses their teen can use when placing orders. After a teen receives an invitation, they create their own user name and password before downloading the Amazon App and beginning their shopping journey.