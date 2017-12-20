Source: 7-Eleven; Photo: Getty Images

Ordering by mobile, on-demand delivery and in-store pickup have been catching on throughout retail; in fact perhaps reaching the point of being necessary to meet customer expectations. Now one of the most recognized convenience store chains is getting in on the act.

7-Eleven is testing a new mobile app at 10 locations in Dallas that will allow customers to order items for delivery or pickup. The app, called 7-ElevenNOW, lets customers either place an order to pick up at their nearest participating 7-Eleven or have it delivered by courier. Customers can pay for both delivery and pickup via the app.

“The app will enable our customers to get the products they want, when and where they want them, quickly and conveniently,” said 7‑Eleven Chief Digital Officer Gurmeet Singh in a statement. “This is redefining convenience.”

Mobile ordering has gained the most traction with chains such as Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts and Panera that are known for their coffee. Taco Bell was the first major QSR to add mobile ordering in 2014. Domino’s and Chick-fil-A have since aggressively pushed their own programs. McDonald’s only rolled out mobile ordering this year.

7-Eleven is more associated with quick drop-ins and impulse purchases than planned trips (perhaps with the exception of planned Slurpee outings for families). Although stores do offer coffee and some lunch items, its yet to be seen whether the “wide selection of snacks, cosmetics, gift cards, home goods, beverages and hundreds of other products are available for purchase on the app” will hold broad appeal for mobile orders.

Writing for Mobile Marketer, however, Robert Williams said the emphasis on convenience with the 7-ElevenNOW app should appeal to younger consumers in particular.

He wrote, “The chain appears to recognize that providing convenience to customers in the mobile age means much more than opening additional stores near freeways and intersections that see plenty of car traffic.”