Diner fires employees photographed in Nazi uniforms

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

The Uptown Diner in Minneapolis has fired two employees after they were photographed with others wearing Nazi uniforms and posing with white supremacy paraphernalia. The diner issued a statement that its management “unequivocally repudiates the beliefs and ideals of neo-Nazis and white supremacy. Hate and bigotry have no place in society. We are committed to fostering an inclusive, welcoming environment at our restaurant and in our community.”