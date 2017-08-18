Diner fires employees photographed in Nazi uniforms

Retail News
Diner fires employees photographed in Nazi uniformsMinneapolis Star Tribune 08/16/2017
The Uptown Diner in Minneapolis has fired two employees after they were photographed with others wearing Nazi uniforms and posing with white supremacy paraphernalia. The diner issued a statement that its management “unequivocally repudiates the beliefs and ideals of neo-Nazis and white supremacy. Hate and bigotry have no place in society. We are committed to fostering an inclusive, welcoming environment at our restaurant and in our community.”