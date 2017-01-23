Did too many stores lead to American Apparel’s demise?

Retail News

Los Angeles Times

American Apparel opened its first store in 2003 and within three years that number climbed to 140 in 11 different countries. By 2009, store count had grown to 281 stores in what founder and former CEO Dov Charney called “the fastest retail roll-out in American history.” Opening stores helped put American Apparel on the map for many consumers. Operating them also contributed to the company’s eventual downfall as costs outweighed revenues.