Deloitte suffers U.S.-focused cybersecurity breach

Retail News

The Guardian

Deloitte, one of the world’s largest accounting firms, was hit with a cyber-attack, possibly occurring over a year ago, which compromised a number of blue chip accounts, according The Guardian. The hacker(s) apparently gained access to client passwords, usernames, IP addresses and other sensitive business information by way of a Deloitte administrative account that did not require “two-step“ verification, The Guardian’s sources said.