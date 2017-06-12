CVS/Aetna deal could bring big changes to health care

Retail News
CVS/Aetna deal could bring big changes to health careAtlanta Journal Constitution 12/05/2017
Assuming CVS gets approval to take over Aetna, the combination of the companies’ resources will likely offer consumers easier access to medical equipment and a wider range of vision and hearing services in stores, but that may just be the beginning of the changes as CVS makes use of the insurer’s data troves to help reduce patient readmission rates by improving health care between doctors’ visits.