Customers make class action filing against Amazon over eclipse glasses

Retail News

Reuters

Corey Payne and Kayla Harris claim that the glasses they bought on Amazon to protect their eyes while viewing the August 21st eclipse didn’t do their job. The couple say they experienced headaches and eye watering following the viewing and later developed blurred and distorted vision. In a lawsuit filed by Mr. Payne and Ms. Harris in federal court in South Carolina on Tuesday, the two seek to represent other customers who failed to receive Amazon’s warning about potentially hazardous solar eclipse glasses sold on its site by disreputable vendors.