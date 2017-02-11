Critics say California’s puppy mill law will stimulate black market sales

Retail News

NPR

A new law, championed by California Governor Jerry Brown, to restrict retail stores from selling puppies, kittens, rabbits and other pets supplied by commercial breeders has met with opposition from those breeders as well as the retail pet industry and the American Kennel Club. Critics claim that the law, to be enacted in Jan. 2019, will only serve to encourage purchases from unregulated breeders, many from outside of California.