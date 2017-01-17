Critics condemn use of food stamps for sugary drinks

Retail News

centralmaine.com

A new study from the USDA which estimates that 15 percent of SNAP dollars are spent on soda, energy drinks and other sweetened beverages is raising red flags among food stamp critics. Gov. Paul LePage of Maine notably complained to the USDA (which regulates food stamps) last summer, asserting that “billions of taxpayer dollars finance a steady diet of Mars bars and Mountain Dew.” Others see it as unfair to target food stamp recipients given that the junk food problem is widespread among the population.