Could Amazon become a big player in ‘athleisure’?

Retail News

The Street

Some recent job postings on Amazon’s site hinting that the e-tailer may be developing its own line of workout apparel has many speculating on the challenge such a move could pose to the likes of Lululemon and Under Armour. Many industry watchers are skeptical, however. Said Bridget Weishaar, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, via The Street, “I don’t think it’s going to have much of an impact especially in the near term. Especially with Lululelmon, it’s more than just the apparel itself.”