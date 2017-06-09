Corporate leaders call on Congress to save ‘Dreamers’

Retail News

The Washington Post

Amazon.com, Apple, Best Buy, IKEA, Microsoft and other companies are opposed to President Trump ending protections for nearly 800,000 immigrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program. Program participants have grown up in the U.S. after having been illegally brought into this country as children by their parents. Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted, “250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values.”