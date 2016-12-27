Consumer Reports rates best and worst stores for returns

Retail News

Fox6now.com

Based largely on their liberal time limits and acceptance of items that have been tried-out, Consumer Reports put Nordstrom, L.L.Bean, Bed, Bath & Beyond, J.C. Penney and Costco at the top of their list of stores with the best return policies. Conversely, the rating service ranked Kmart, Sears, Forever 21, GameStop and Barnes & Noble as having the most restrictive return policies of the major retailers surveyed.