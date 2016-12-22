Retail News

Columnist puzzled over aggressive NYC department store development

Forbes 12/21/2016

Forbes contributor Walter Loeb is worried about department stores — in particular, one of his favorites, Neiman Marcus. Although Saks, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf’s and Lord & Taylor can certainly see sales slipping away to e-commerce, they have all initiated major renovation programs in attempts to keep NYC shoppers engaged. Neiman is expected to open a new 250,000 square foot store at Hudson Yards in September of 2018. Writes Mr. Loeb, “it is very likely the store will underperform from the start.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...