Columnist: Amazon’s retail involvement will kill low-wage retail jobs

Retail News

Forbes

As news hit that Amazon is assisting Whole Foods in lowering its prices, Wall Street’s reaction was clear in the downward trajectory of retail stocks, especially Kroger. Forbes contributor Panos Mourdoukoutas believes that, in addition to pricing pressure, Amazon’s predilection toward using technology to improve efficiency will make it tougher for independents to stay in business and force chain retailers that survive to cut back on minimum wage labor in favor of automated systems.