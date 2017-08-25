‘Clean meat’ producer gets investments from Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Cargill

Retail News
‘Clean meat’ producer gets investments from Bill Gates, Richard Branson, CargillBloomberg 08/24/2017
Memphis Meats is a startup developing ways to produce beef, chicken and duck directly from animal cells. In other words, if successful, the process would obviate the need to raise and slaughter livestock, a costly practice that takes a massive toll on the environment. According to a statement on the company’s website, the firm has raised $17 million from investors including Cargill, Bill Gates and Richard Branson,.