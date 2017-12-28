Claire’s recalls cosmetics products to investigate asbestos concerns

Retail News
Claire’s recalls cosmetics products to investigate asbestos concernsNBC Bay Area 12/28/2017
Tween-focused retailer Claire’s made the decision to pull a number of makeup items from its shelves after being notified by a local Providence, R.I. TV station that a litigator was looking into possible asbestos contamination in the products. In a posting on its Twitter page, the retailer offered customers refunds for any of the products they had purchased and said an investigation is underway.