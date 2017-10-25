Chipotle shares tank on earnings miss

Retail News

CNN

Chipotle’s same-store sales were up one percent and earnings more than doubled from the same quarter a year ago. That wasn’t enough in the minds of investors, however, to offset the hits the chain took as a result of recent hurricanes, a data breach that allowed thieves to steal consumer information at several locations and rising avocado prices. Shares in the restaurant chain’s stock fell more than 11 percent in premarket trading today.