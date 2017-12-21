Retail News

Chipotle continues to be plagued by claims of food-borne illness

Business Insider 12/20/2017

Shares of Chipotle fell by more than 3 percent on Wednesday on news that customers had complained about vomiting, diarrhea and nausea on the website iwaspoisoned.com after eating at one of the chain’s restaurants in Los Angeles. Said a Chipotle spokesman, “We are aware of three reports (two of which appear to be the same) on a user-generated reporting site, but there is no clinical validation associated with those reports, and we have not been contacted by customers directly to substantiate these claims.”

