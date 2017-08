Retail News

USA Today

Morning visits to fast-food restaurants increased five percent in 2016, according to NPD Group. Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell have been two chains looking to cash in on the breakfast craze. Chick-fil-A has introduced its Hash Brown Scramble, which comes in a breakfast bowl or burrito. Taco Bell is adding the Naked Egg Taco, which comes with potatoes, bacon or sausage and cheese served in a fried egg shell, to its menu.