Cheese placement sparks emoji burger controversy

You can thank author Thomas Baekdal for raising a critical concern in his tweet over the weekend: “I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top.” Many agree that the issue needs to be addressed. The message as of this writing has gotten nearly 18,000 retweets and 37,000 likes. Google CEO Sundar Pichai felt compelled to respond yesterday: “Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!”