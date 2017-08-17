Campbell Soup CEO called out for ‘feeble corporate-speak’ over Trump

Retail News

Philly.com

Kevin Riordan, a columnist at the Philadelphia Daily News, said Campbell Soup Company CEO Denise Morrison should resign from the president’s manufacturing jobs council in protest of Donald Trump’s support for white nationalists and related hate groups. The company issued a statement providing the rationale for Ms. Morrison’s continued participation. “We believe it continues to be important for Campbell to have a voice and provide input on matters that will affect our industry, our company and our employees in support of growth.”