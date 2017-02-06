Business leaders criticize Trump over Paris Agreement

Retail News
Business leaders criticize Trump over Paris AgreementThe Guardian 06/02/2017
Robert Iger, CEO of Disney, and Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, have resigned from the President’s Business Council over Mr. Trump’s decision to back out of the Paris climate accord. Other business leaders from top U.S. corporations have criticized the president’s action while companies including PepsiCo, Walmart and others have pledged to meet their obligations as signees of the Science Based Targets Initiative.