Bud bringing ‘America’ bottles back for summer 2017

Retail News

Fortune

Budweiser is wrapping itself tightly with the American flag heading into the critical selling season between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The brand is bringing back bottles that replace Budweiser with America on the label. Budweiser has pledged to contribute up to $1 million to Folds of Honor, a non-profit that provides scholarships to the families of disabled and fallen service member families, based on sales made through May 29.