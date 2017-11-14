Brands pull ads from ‘Hannity’ on Fox News

Retail News

USA Today

Brands including 23 and Me, Eloquil, Nature’s Bounty, Keurig and Realtor.com have pulled commercials from the “Hannity” show on Fox News after the network aired an interview with Roy Moore, a Republican senatorial candidate in Alabama, who has been accused of inappropriate relationships with teenage girls when he was in his thirties. Some consumers, in support of the show and/or Mr. Moore, have vowed to boycott Keurig products.